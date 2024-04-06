My Hero Academia fans divided over who will heal Deku

Deku’s condition in MHA Chapter 419 shocked the entire fandom. Now My Hero Academia fans are debating over who will heal Deku.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 419, it’s revealed that Deku lost both of his arms in the real world after his arms were destroyed by Tenko’s Decay in the imaginary world. On top of that, Deku has transferred all of the Quirks of the previous One For All users to Shigaraki and All For One has returned and taken over Shigaraki’s body.

Despite how horrible things currently are, almost everyone believes that Deku will have his arms healed. Now, the question is: who will heal Deku? The fandom is pretty divided over this point. They all agree that there are three possibilities of a character coming to heal Deku’s arms. These three are Eri, Overhaul, and Shigaraki. All of them could have the ability to heal Deku even though their powers are different.

Eri has the dangerously powerful Quirk, Rewind, which can transform something back to its previous and even primitive stage. Overhaul’s deconstruction and reconstruction Quirk is very useful even though he no longer has hands to perform. As for Shigaraki, AFO revealed in MHA Chapter 419 that the original Quirk behind Decay had a reconstruction ability that Dr. Garaki took out.

Fans debate whether Eri will appear in the battlefield to save her hero or will it be Overhaul after he gets his hands fixed or maybe Shigaraki’s heart has finally been touched by Deku and he’ll somehow recover his reconstruction ability to help Deku. The comment section on this topic is getting pretty heated over who will heal Deku.

“I mean we did see Overhaul in the doctor’s daycare that Dabi was in, and Overhaul quickly breaks things down in the same way pretty much when you read the manga vs the anime,” one user explains how Overhaul will heal Deku on X.

“Crazy theory and hear me out but what if Shigaraki used the 1st user’s transfer quirk to transfer his own Vestige into Deku after reconstructing him so he can use the user’s quirks again along with not being at risk of dying to AFO,” is the theory of another fan.

“I believe it seems to be the most possible action and as long as the decision to heal his arms is by her own volition, then I think it will be good. The only question is how will Eri get to Deku?” Another user poses a good question about Eri’s involvement.

Some fans are also rooting for the protagonist to recreate his arms from the Black Whip Quirk. However, it’s not until Chapter 420 that readers will get to know who will heal Deku in My Hero Academia. In the meantime, check out our guide on My Hero Academia Season 7 for when the anime returns.