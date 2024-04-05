My Hero Academia Chapter 419 reveals major character’s gruesome condition

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 spoilers just dropped, revealing a major character’s gruesome condition.

In the Final War Arc of My Hero Academia, Deku vs. Shigaraki has begun. Deku is determined to stop Shigaraki and save him from his darkness. While transferring the Quirks of the previous One For All users, Deku mysteriously finds himself in an imaginary world inside Shigaraki’s mind.

In the previous chapter of MHA which was set in the imaginary world, child Deku tried to stop Tenko from killing his sister after he unlocked his Quirk, Decay. While attempting to stop Tenko, Deku took the brunt of the effects of Decay and lost both of his arms in the imaginary world.

This was followed by All For One suddenly returning to take control of Shigaraki’s mind. MHA Chapter 419 picks off right here after AFO makes his shocking comeback. The villain also reveals that he’s been controlling Shigaraki’s life even before Shigaraki was born and was the one who exchanged Tenko’s real Quirk with Decay.

After the shocking revelation, both child Deku and Shigaraki are forced to face AFO. While Shigaraki loses his consciousness to AFO, Deku is forced out of the imaginary world and back into the real world.

In a shocking turn of events, MHA Chapter 419 reveals that the arms Deku lost in the imaginary world by Shigaraki’s Decay are destroyed in the real world too. The manga panel of Deku lying in the ground in the midst of the battlefield with a pool of blood is one of the most shocking and gruesome panels in the manga.

MHA has never shied away from dark moments or its characters getting hurt. Deku, in particular, has suffered numerous life-threatening injuries since the beginning. However, never has he been seen in such a horrific condition. On top of that, he’s transferred all the other Quirks of the previous OFA users and now has to face the sadistic AFO.

Thankfully, three of Deku’s classmates: Sero, Ojiro, and Sato appear to fight AFO just in time, with Aizawa making a comeback after a long time to assist his students.

Though Deku will have his allies to distract AFO as he recuperates, it’s still shocking how MHA shows the major character’s gruesome condition.