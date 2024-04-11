My Hero Academia Chapter 420 release date & spoilers: Aizawa joins the battle

My Hero Academia Chapter 420 spoilers are out, giving readers a glimpse of what to come next in the upcoming chapter.

Last week’s chapter of My Hero Academia was a grim one. It was full of shocking revelations and twists. One of the most important pieces of information revealed in the previous chapter is how All For One orchestrated everything in Shigaraki’s life, from his birth to the tragic incident that changed his life.

Another shocking twist was how Deku lost both of his arms after Tenko’s Quirk decayed his arms in the imaginary arm. After AFO took over Tenko’s mind, Deku was pushed out of the imaginary world with his arms destroyed. Fortunately, there was a ray of hope at the end of the chapter with Aizawa and a few U.A. students joining the fight.

What happens after Aizawa comes out of the portal in front of Deku will be revealed in My Hero Academia Chapter 420.

The official release date of My Hero Academia Chapter 420 is Sunday, April 14, 2024. The chapter will be released in the United States at 7am Pacific Time (PT).

In other time zones, the chapter will be released at the following time:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Fans will be able to read the new chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms: Manga Plus and Viz Media.

My Hero Academia Chapter 420 spoilers

Shueisha

The title of My Hero Academia Chapter 420 is “From Aizawa-kun”. The chapter starts with a flashback where Aizawa, Present Mic, and Kurogiri are on a small island after Kurogiri pulled the two into his portal. Present Mic is angry and upset at his friend, Shirakumo’s corpse being disrespected like this.

Aizawa is convinced that there must be a small part of Shirakumo’s consciousness still living inside Kurogiri as he saved both of them. After an emotional confrontation, Kurogiri says Present Mic’s real name, proving Aizawa’s point. Later, Aizawa calls Tsukauchi and asks about who can still fight.

The next scene shows Aizawa telling Ectoplasm that they can now use Kurogiri’s portals and he must quickly gather those who can still fight. Death Arms and Astro volunteers. Tsukauchi tells Aizawa that the fight at Takoba is still going on. The Pro Hero then teleports to the location along with other Heroes, creating a group to fight AFO.

Back at the present, Aizawa asks Deku how long it has been since he lost his arms. Deku says he doesn’t know because he lost them in the imaginary world. Aizawa reveals that he has Eri’s horn, explaining how it is her dream to sing like Jirou and she wants to help Deku, All Might and “Kacchan-san”.

Eri didn’t have a lot of energy, so it’ll take 2-3 minutes for Deku’s arms to heal. In the meantime, his teammates and the other Heroes are prepared to keep AFO busy. The chapter ends here.

