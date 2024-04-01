My Hero Academia confirms special episodes before Season 7

My Hero Academia confirms releasing special episodes before the grand premiere of Season 7 – so here’s everything you need to know.

2024 is going to be an exciting year for My Hero Academia fans as the anime show is returning with a brand new season and movie. The series has long taken a dark turn, and the new season will continue with the heroes’ struggles against the villains.

The new season will continue, and the next phase of the Final Act will follow Izuku Midoriya, the young heroes of Class 1-A, and the surviving heroes in a final battle against the villains to end the struggle once and for all.

Since the Paramount War began, Japan has faced tragedy after tragedy, with the fall of the safe society. My Hero Academia Season 7 will debut on May 4, 2024, but before that, fans will be treated to special episodes titled ‘My Hero Academia: Memories.’

According to the official website of the anime, “‘My Hero Academia Memories’ will be broadcast for 4 episodes from 5:30 pm on Saturday, April 6th, and the 7th season of My Hero Academia TV anime will start broadcasting on Saturday, May 4th. It has been decided that each will be distributed on the following video distribution services on the broadcast start date! Please enjoy the 2024 heroic anime on TV and streaming!”

These four recap specials are set to air on April 6, 13, 20, and 27 in Japan, highlighting the previous seasons. However, these specials won’t be a compilation of old footage, as they will feature new images. The first episode is titled ‘Izuku Midoriya: Mind’.

Additionally, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will hit the Japanese theatres on August 2, 2024 and a teaser is coming with the first recap. The movie has yet to announce a global release date. However, we might get the release date shortly after the film is released in Japan.