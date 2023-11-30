My Hero Academia: Best Jeanist explained

The anime world is full of strange characters, and one of them belongs to the My Hero Academia universe. The character we are talking about is Tsunagu Hakamada, also recognized as the Fiber Hero: Best Jeanist. So, who is he exactly?

My Hero Academia‘s story takes place in a world where everyone possesses some quirk. While the majority of the civilians choose to live a normal life, several people decide to use their quirk for good. They are called heroes, and the ones who use their powers to fulfill their selfish desires are said to be villains.

In the recent chapters, AFO’s backstory is keeping the fandom engaged. However, there is a character who hasn’t grown well or had decent screen time in the series. Yes, we are talking about Best Jeanist, the hero who flexes an unforgettable love for denim.

Best Jeanist often comes off as a funny or weak character, but he has a lot to offer in terms of emotional depth and fighting abilities. And here, we discuss the same.

Who is Best Jeanist in My Hero Academia?

Best Jeanist, aka Tsunagu Hakamada, is an individual who likes to be positive all the time, no matter how challenging the circumstances are. He doesn’t allow people around him to feel demotivated, as he is always ready with a lengthy motivational speech. Besides his lively attitude, he often comes into the spotlight because of his weird fashion sense.

Best Jeanist is a lean man who loves everything about denim, or we can say he has a thing for every fabric, especially all types of denim. That’s why he also appears in a denim waistcoat, denim jeans, and a denim shirt that covers half his head, making his full face barely visible.

Best Jeanist is a hero who doesn’t hesitate to sacrifice himself for peace. His selflessness is seen during a fight against AFO, where he takes damage from the mighty villain for the sake of his peers.

Best Jeanist’s abilities explored

Best Jeanist specializes in fabric manipulation, which gets even more effective when he is dressed in denim from top to bottom. And that’s the main reason for his strange denim costume. His quirk is known as Fiber Master, and it allows him to weaponize any fabric and use it against the enemy.

Jeanist not only uses his clothes in the conflicts but can also manipulate the clothes worn by others at will. For instance, once he was able to hamper AFO’s clothes to defeat him. The villain also acknowledged him as a tough opponent during the battle.

Even though the name of Best Jeanist’s quirk doesn’t seem assertive, it’s evident that without Fibre Master, he wouldn’t have reached a higher rank.

