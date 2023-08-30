My Hero Academia Chapter 399 spoilers mark the comeback of Aoyama

My Hero Academia Chapter 399 will be released over the weekend, and here, we discuss the early spoilers that have been shared by the reputed leakers on social media.

The previous chapter majorly revealed how All Might met Nana and why he wanted to become her follower. Looking at the spoilers for the upcoming chapter, we can sense the struggle that All Might will go through to fight the villain AFO.

Moreover, the new chapter will also see Aoyama making a comeback after being absent from the picture for a lengthy period of time.

Every fan was expecting to get a satisfying conclusion to AM and AFO’s battle, but the early spoilers clearly hint that the end will not happen anytime soon.

My Hero Academia Chapter 399 spoilers shed light on Aoyama and Kuneida

The 399th chapter of My Hero Academia is titled A.C. Powered Lamp, and starts by showing AFO destroying a building. On the other hand, AM uses his tentacles that allow him to stick to the wall and also enhance his mobility.

As AM plans his next move, he realizes that to take AFO down, he has to use that student’s quirk. So, he asks the robotic birds to give him something to throw on AFO. The villain arrives and says that running away after laughing like that doesn’t look good. He also decides to kill All Might immediately, so he covers the whole place with black tendrils.

AM tries to dodge AFO’s attack by flying toward the sky, but then he encounters that two-mouthed monster. AM says to AFO that this doesn’t look like a minimal effort. The latter says that he hasn’t shown his full power yet. After that, AFO’s two-mouthed dragon starts chasing AM.

AFO laughs at AM and says that now, he looks like an old man who doesn’t have powers of his own and is completely reliable on the quirks given to him by his students. He also says that he will kill him in front of the entire world, and simultaneously, his tendrils cut off AM’s tentacles. While AM tries to dodge the attack, AFO releases a blow on him, making him spit blood.

All might fights back

Despite getting severe injuries, All Might insert the shoto cannon inside AFO’s mouth. AM then says that when someone gets engulfed in the darkness, someone else always shows up to take his place, ending the darkness. The spoilers then take us to Aoyama, where he is seen as the last man standing as Kuneida has defeated everyone else in the battle.

Aoyama tries to attack Kuneida, but the latter says that his seeds will grow when he receives some more human flesh. Fat gum discloses that the flowers that grow inside Kuneida’s body suck out all the nutrients, and due to that, the victims are often unable to use their quirks. After that, Aoyama collapses, and Kuneida starts saying that a chain reaction starts after a flower blooms.

One of the flowers snatches Aoyama’s belt and gives it to Kuneida, who starts ridiculing Aoyama’s existence. Suddenly, Aoyama starts recalling his parents, and then we see him activating his quirks, making his lasers cover the entire surrounding. However, none of them can touch Kuneida. Hagakure shows up out of nowhere only to direct the lasers to their target.

The next panel takes us back to All Might, where we see him saying that his students are giving him the chance to eliminate the darkness once again. He also says that he doesn’t think that his end is near. After that, the robotic birds arrive with the remains of Hercules and fire the lasers on AFO.

