Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji relives his trauma after this character’s death

Jujutsu Kaisen kills off one more character in front of Yuji, forcing him to relive the trauma of losing someone precious to him. Here’s everything you need to know.

Although Jujutsu Kaisen manga is in its final stretch, Gege Akutami continues to use every opportunity to make Yuji suffer. The young kid already had a death sentence before joining Jujutsu Tech High School. However, that was only the beginning of the tragedy.

After dying once, facing countless near-death experiences, and losing almost everyone he cares about, Yuji has come a long way. He suffered the most in the Shibuya Incident arc, even to the point of questioning his existence.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Yuji’s breakdown is one of the most heart-wrenching moments in the series. Sadly, things only continue to spiral downward afterward. What’s worse, Yuji doesn’t even have enough time to heal before he once again puts his life on the line against the King of Curses. Delve deeper to find out which character dies in Jujutsu Kaisen. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Chapter 247!

Which Jujutsu Kaisen character dies in front of Yuji in Chapter 247?

Hiromi Higuruma dies in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247, entrusting everything to Yuji.

Article continues after ad

From Higuruma’s expression to his final words, everything parallels Kento Nanami’s death. What’s more, after Higuruma’s death, Yuji again reassures himself of being a Jujutsu sorcerer, the same way he did in Chapter 121.

Article continues after ad

Unlike Nanami’s death, Higurma’s sacrifice was planned from the beginning. However, that doesn’t mean Yuji can simply accept that. Watching Higurma take his final breath, Yuji remembers Nanami’s final moments, which are clearly shown in the chapter.

Article continues after ad

Nanami dies tragically in the Shibuya Incident arc. Considering how much Yuji admired him, his death was a major blow to him. Yuji was even unable to keep his cool after watching Nanami blow up to bits. However, the same thing happens in front of him. The only difference is that the stakes are too high this time.

Whether it’s Gojo or Higuruma, Yuji doesn’t have the luxury to mourn them. As a Jujutsu sorcerer, his priority is to stop the King of Curses, regardless of how many die in the process.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.