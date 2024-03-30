Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 hints at Gojo’s return, but fans are split

A new panel in Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 has the fandom in a split with opposing views on Gojo’s return.

Jujutsu Kaisen killed its most popular character in the ongoing Shinjuku Showdown Arc. After the most anticipated fight in the series between Gojo and Sukuna, Gojo was ultimately defeated and seemingly killed. The death of Gojo caused a huge uproar in the fandom that is still ongoing.

Though Gojo was clearly shown to be in a condition where there was no coming back, with his body cut in half, fans haven’t lost hope. Many fans resolutely kept believing in Gojo coming back, especially since the manga didn’t show what happened to Gojo’s body after his death.

The possibility of Gojo’s return comes to the forefront once again with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26. The back cover of the new volume features an extra scene of Gojo where he seems to be shocked at something. The image of Gojo’s expression in the panel has sparked a lot of debate in the fandom.

A section of readers believe that the scene depicts Gojo just before he was hit with Sukuna’s World Slash. The other section says Gojo seems to be lying down in the image, hinting that he’s waking up after being healed by Shoko. Both these scenarios mean different things for the fan-favorite character.

This one image is causing debate among fans with some believing in Gojo’s return in Jujutsu Kaisen and some thinking this scene shows Gojo’s last moment with no hope for a comeback.

“It literally looks like he’s laying down. Even his hair indicates that… He wasn’t lying down prior to getting slashed,” one user on X says, supporting Gojo’s return.

“If it was him reacting to being slashed, his eyes won’t have shined like that. That’s him waking up!!!” another reader says.

However, there are also differing opinions. One user writes against this theory, “Bro like why would they reveal he’s alive in a vol cover and not in a chapter.”

“A third secret option: Gege is giving you false hope and loves the taste of your tears,” someone else agrees.

Whether Gojo will return in Jujutsu Kaisen is yet to be seen as the manga is continuing with the sorcerers’ desperate battle against Sukuna.