Jujutsu Kaisen preview teases Gojo’s return

Jujutsu Kaisen has excited the fandom with a new preview to celebrate the release of the manga’s 25th volume – and it looks like Gojo could be coming back.

Gege Akutami’s brainchild, JJK is one of the most popular shows in the anime community. Even with the Season 2 finale airing last week, fans can’t stop talking about the show.

The second season was harsh on our favorite characters, especially Yuji, as he wasn’t getting time to process the heartbreaking things that happened to him one after another. The curses tricked Gojo so that they could seal him and remove their biggest enemy from their path. Besides that, we also saw Nanami and Nobara getting tragic deaths.

On the other hand, Gojo lost his life against Sukuna in the manga, so it isn’t a good time for Gojo fans. However, one latest theory subtly hints at Gojo’s return.

Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 25 preview teases Gojo’s return

Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s Volume 25 was released on January 4, 2024, and it involved the infamous fight between two of the strongest entities, Gojo Satoru and Sukuna. Fans already know Sukuna used Mahoraga to delete the existence of Gojo, but they are also familiar with the author’s style. Gege can always keep fans hooked on the series.

The preview also featured Sukuna and Gojo, and one part concerning a “full resurrection” caught viewers’ eyes, making them believe that Gojo could come back. On top of that, the video features Chains around Gojo’s eyes, which subtly hints at Binding Vows. If that’s indeed a hint, Gojo might return after trading one of his eyes and use a Binding Vow to come back to life.

So, is he coming back, or are we overthinking it? Well, nothing has been made clear by Akutami regarding Gojo’s revival.

During Jump Festa 2024, the mangaka revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen is ending soon – so even if he is planning to bring the character back, he doesn’t have much time to do so. After Gojo died in the manga, several theories stated that he would be back soon. Some fans also started to believe that Kenjaku might use his body and turn him against the society of sorcerers. However, these were just speculations that never came with any concrete proof. So, even if the latest video of JJK featured Gojo, nothing can be said until Gege Akutami has something like this in mind.

