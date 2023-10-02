Jujutsu Kaisen: Toji Fushiguro’s return in Shibuya arc explained

Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming episode will feature Toji Fushiguro’s return in the Shibuya Incident arc. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Despite being a minor antagonist, Toji Fushiguro is one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He was Megumi’s father and made his debut in Gojo’s Past arc. He was born with the heavenly restricted body, due to which he gained monstrous strength and sharp senses in exchange for cursed energy.

However, since the conservative Zenin Clan valued cursed techniques and energy more than anything, Toji was ostracized till he left the Clan and became the “Sorcerer Killer.” He died at Gojo’s hands after killing Riko Amanai.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently airing the Shibuya Incident arc, where Toji Fushiguro will again join the battlefield. Here’s how he came back to life and his role in the ongoing arc of the anime. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

How did Toji Fushiguro come back to life in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

Toji was séanced by Granny Ogami in the Shibuya Incident arc. Ogami is a curse user who joined hands with Pseudo-Geto in hopes of freely committing crimes after Gojo is sealed. Her innate technique allows her to transform herself or a willing participant into a deceased person.

In the Shibuya Incident arc, she uses her adoptive grandson’s body to summon Toji Fushiguro. Ogami only summons information from the body and not the soul. This allows the shape-shifter to use the séance’s target’s physical abilities without reviving their personality.

However, she falls victim to her own technique when he summons someone as strong as Toji Fushiguro. Toji soon regains his consciousness and gains control over the body. After refusing to listen to Ogami’s orders, he explains that he managed to defeat her grandson’s soul. Toji quickly kills the old woman and runs freely in Shibuya.

What happens to Toji in the Shibuya Incident arc?

Crunchyroll

Nanami, Megumi, Maki, and Naobito Zenin all struggle against Dagon in his Domain Expansion. However, what surprises them the most is that Toji enters the space without any issue. Since the Sorcerer Killer doesn’t have any cursed technique, his séance form has all his physical abilities.

He easily kills the special-grade curse, Dagon, inside his own Domain. However, after that, Toji recognizes Megumi and takes him away from the scene. Megumi was too young when Toji left, so he didn’t recognize his father.

The father and son duo fight briefly before the series reveals the real reason Toji sold Megumi to the Zenin Clan. Toji knew that since the Clan had been on the decline, they would value Megumi, the inheritor of their legendary innate technique. Toji, who was unable to take care of such a young child, sold him for the right price.

As soon as Toji remembered the past, he asked Megumi his name. The Sorcerer Killer was glad that Megumi doesn’t have the surname Zenin – meaning Gojo saved him from the Zenin Clan. Toji stabbed his own head since he didn’t want to endanger Megumi’s life after losing control.

He died once again without ever revealing his identity to his son. However, Toji’s second death rid him of the biggest regret in his life. Before dying at Gojo’s hands, he put aside his pride and indirectly asked the young Gojo to rescue Megumi from the Zenins.

