Jujutsu Kaisen: Toji and Megumi share one hilarious similarity

The father and son duo in Jujutsu Kaisen are polar opposites of one another, but there’s one hilarious similarity Toji and Megumi share.

The relationship between Toji and Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t what one would expect from a father and son. After his wife’s death, Toji was unable to care for young Megumi, so he did what a villain would do – he sold Megumi to the Zenin Clan.

As for Megumi, he was too young to remember anything. When Gojo came to find him, Megumi was only six years old, and he had forgotten all about his father. Gojo supported Megumi and his sister while also teaching him jujutsu.

The father and son duo reunite after several years, but they’re unable to recognize one another. In terms of abilities, physique, personalities, and everything, Toji and Megumi are completely opposite from one another. But they share one hilarious similarity – and it’s related to fans’ beloved character.

How are Toji and Megumi similar in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Manga Plus

Toji is an outcast of the Zenin Clan since he has no cursed energy. On the other hand, Megumi is the only one worthy of the Zenin Clan Head since he inherited the Ten Shadows Technique – the pride of the Clan. Even without ever joining the Clan, Megumi was valued by Naobito while they abandoned his father.

Apart from their similar face, Toji and Megumi have one similarity, and it’s related to Satoru Gojo. The father and son duo had exactly the same expressions when seeing the strongest sorcerer of the modern era for the first time. While Toji was shocked or annoyed by Gojo detecting his presence, Megumi made this expression when they were discussing about Tsumiki’s future in the Zenin Clan.

These two are the only ones who would openly reveal their revulsion to Gojo during the first meeting – so it’s more than enough to confirm they’re indeed father and son. While the scenes alone cannot be defined as funny, their reactions, when put together, are surely intriguing.

And Gojo doesn’t fall far behind them as he literally makes one of the funniest expressions of disgust after seeing how Megumi resembles his father. The expressions are slightly different in anime and don’t properly reflect the revulsion as compared to manga.

What’s more is that Megumi has had the same expression during most of his interactions with Gojo. Even after 12 years, Megumi couldn’t get used to Gojo’s personality and considered him childish. That said, Megumi never hated Gojo like Toji did and even considered him to be his savior. Still, Gojo’s playfulness is always a bit too much for the overly serious Megumi to handle.

