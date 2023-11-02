Jujutsu Kaisen: How many Sukuna’s fingers did Yuji eat in anime?

Jujutsu Kaisen anime delivers a shocking episode as Jogo feeds several Sukuna’s fingers to Yuji. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently featuring the fan-favorite Shibuya Incident arc. The recent episode confirms that the anime is heading towards its biggest tragedy as the King of Curses awakens. Sukuna always lies dormant inside Yuji.

For unknown reasons, Yuji is the only one capable of suppressing Sukuna. Even if he consumes all his fingers, he can still control his body. However, there’s a major loophole that Jogo took advantage of. Yuji can only maintain control of himself as long as he consumes the fingers one by one.

If he were to consume several fingers all at once, then Sukuna would take over for a short period of time. And that’s what happened in the recent episode. Delve deeper to find out how many Sukuna’s fingers Yuji has eaten in anime so far. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga!

The total count of Sukuna’s fingers Yuji ate in Jujutsu Kaisen anime

After Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15, Yuji has consumed 15 Sukuna’s fingers in total in anime. Yuji consumed the first finger while trying to save Megumi at the beginning of the series. The second one was given to him by Gojo to test his abilities as a vessel.

As for the third one, Sukuna took it out from a Curse Womb and consumed it. Megumi gave the fourth one to Yuji for safekeeping, but Sukuna created a mouth on Yuji’s hand and ate it. In the recent episode, Mimiko and Nanako feed the fifth one to Yuji. After that, Jogo arrives at the scene and feeds him 10 fingers together.

This is how Yuji ended up consuming fifteen of them and gained enormous strength. However, he also had to pay a heavy price for it. He lost control of his body for about 30 minutes, which was enough for the King of Curses to turn Shibuya upside down. He ended up killing Mimiko, Nanako, Jogo, Haruta, and thousands of civilians in Shibuya.

By the time Yuji woke up, the damage was irreversible. Being the kind person he is, Yuji continues to blame himself for everything, even to this day. Even though the mass murder was done by Sukuna, he did it using Yuji’s body. Therefore, Yuji carries the burden of Sukuna’s sins and struggles to make up for it.

