Jujutsu Kaisen: Why does Toji have a scar on his face?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features Toji as the main antagonist of its first cour. Here’s the reason behind Toji’s scar.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 covers Gojo’s Past Arc, where Toji Fushiguro plays a major role as the antagonist. He accepts the assassination from the Time Vessel Association and devises a brilliant plan to take down Gojo.

Toji is Megumi’s father, who left the Zenin Clan many years ago. He also abandoned his son and stepdaughter later on. Despite having a minor role in the series, Toji Fushiguro is one of the most powerful characters who can even hold his own against the undefeatable Satoru Gojo.

He is an infamous assassin known as the “Sorcerer Killer.” However, no amount of strength could make the Zenin Clan accept Toji because he lacks cursed energy. Delve deeper to find out the reason behind Toji’s scar in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Toji’s scar is the result of the abuse he faced at the hands of the Zenin Clan

The Jujutsu world is an incredibly conservative society, and the Zenin Clan, one of the three great Clans, embodies it perfectly. Every once in a while, people with inhumane physical strength are born who have no cursed energy. Their heavenly restricted body is stronger than any sorcerer, and with the help of cursed tools, they can deal with just any opponent.

However, because of their so-called pride, the Zenin Clan refuses to accept such people. The entire Clan fears Toji to this day since they’re aware of his true strength. Nonetheless, Toji was subjected to extreme bullying and abuse the entire time he was in the Zenin Clan. The reason behind Toji’s scar was never revealed in the manga, but the fan book did give us the details.

As a child, the Zenin Clan pushed Toji into a pit of cursed spirits as a disciplinary measure. Toji’s scar is a result of fighting the curses and surviving the curses. Although there isn’t much fans know about his past and his life at the Zenin Clan, this information gives us an idea of what kind of hell he had been living in.

It’s no wonder that Toji became a complete mess by the time he was an adult. Compared to him, Maki, who has the same heavenly restriction, got off easy since she only did chores around the mansion. Although she was ostracized, Maki wasn’t subjected to the same abuse as Toji. It’s probably because she is a girl or maybe because the Clan didn’t fear as much as they feared Toji.

