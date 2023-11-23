Jujutsu Kaisen: Would Nanami survive if he didn’t try to help Megumi?

The only reason Nanami died in Jujutsu Kaisen was because he was on his way to save Megumi. Would he have survived otherwise?

Jujutsu Kaisen features one of its most heart-wrenching deaths in the recent episode as Nanami, a fan-favorite character, leaves the world forever. Nanami’s death is brutal, but it all happened because he was trying to save Megumi.

Even in Dagon’s Domain, Nanami voluntarily protects Megumi while the young sorcerer focuses on creating an exit for everyone. After Toji enters there and defeats Dagon, the Domain closes. However, Toji wastes no time before taking Megumi away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, Nanami, Maki, and Naobito fall victim to Jogo’s wrath. Even after getting severe injuries, Nanami survives and walks around the Shibuya station to help Megumi. Would he have lived if he stayed at the same place?

Did Nanami’s desire to protect Megumi lead to his end in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

Nanami knows how challenging being a Jujutsu sorcerer can be, which is why he doesn’t like seeing kids like Yuji and Megumi throw their youth away. After seeing Megumi dragged away by Toji, Nanami was the only one who went to save him.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Despite his awful injuries after being burned alive, it was a miracle he managed to walk at all. Apart from worrying about Megumi, Nanami also wonders what happened to Maki and Naobito. He started walking in Shibuya after being burned alive and encountered countless transfigured humans.

Article continues after ad

Nanami fights them despite being at death’s door. He comes across Mahito and realizes he is done for. Nanami sees a vision of his old friend Yu Haibara, who points towards Yuji arriving at the scene. Yuji, who is already devastated seeing the situation in Shibuya, witnesses Nanami getting blown to pieces.

Article continues after ad

However, even if Nanami hadn’t tried to save Megumi, he couldn’t have lived through Jogo’s attack. Naobito and Maki were also victims of Jogo’s fire, but Maki survived thanks to her Heavenly Restricted body. On the other hand, Naobito suffers fatal injuries and dies a few days later. Nanami’s case should’ve been similar to Naobito’s, but he simply dies early after crossing paths with Mahito.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.