Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dub ruins Yuji’s most hilarious moment

It’s common for English dubs to change a few things, but Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 completely ruins Yuji’s most hilarious moment in the Shibuya arc. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently featuring the Shibuya Incident arc, which is known to be the darkest and most tragic arc of all. Therefore, it’s expected that fans won’t be treated with many comedy scenes when everyone else is fighting for their lives.

Yuji Itadori, the lovable protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, blessed us with one of the most hilarious scenes in the entire story. However, the English dub went ahead and ruined it entirely.

It’s not rare for the dub version to change a few dialogues in anime, and Jujutsu Kaisen is no different. Even in the first season and the prequel movie, a lot of important scenes were changed because of the translation. Here’s how Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ruins Yuji’s most hilarious moment in the Shibuya Incident arc.

Which Yuji scene did the English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ruin?

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10, Yuji climbs up a tall building and yells Nanami’s name for the entire Shibuya to hear. He does that for quite a while and informs everyone about Gojo getting sealed. In the anime, Yuji even went ahead and started cheering for him as “Na-na-na-na-na-min.”

What makes the scene hilarious is how Yuji addresses the Grade 1 sorcerer as “Nanamin.” Yuji wanted to address Nanami as Sensei, but the latter denied it, saying he wasn’t a teacher. Without dwelling too much on it, Yuji came up with a nickname for him, which is “Nanamin.”

The nickname represents Yuji’s respect and endearment for the sorcerer. Since Yuji didn’t want to address him in a formal way by calling him “Nanami-san,” he thought of this nickname, which takes care of the issue. Nanamin is simply a shorter version of Nanami-san, so Yuji can express his playfulness and respect at the same time.

It’s also appropriate, considering how much Nanami treated Yuji like a child. However, in the English dub, Yuji yells Nanami instead of Nanamin. What’s worse is that when Nanami comes to find him, he addresses him as “Kento-dude” in the English dub. Even Netflix subs said Nanamin instead of the nickname Yuji actually used.

Surely, it’s sad to see one of the rare comedy moments in the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc getting ruined thanks to the English dub. Furthermore, in the same episode, we see Yuji smashing Mechamaru’s puppet. The puppet screams in a cute and funny way in the sub, but the dub version completely omitted it.

