Jujutsu Kaisen: Things you need to know before watching Season 2

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is less than two months away, and it’s creating quite the buzz with its character designs and the announcements of its casts and song artists. However, fans still need to know much more before watching the upcoming season.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, especially after the massive success of the first season and the prequel movie. Its global popularity is understandable, given its brilliantly unique art style and intriguing cast of iconic characters.

Gege Akutami has taken a unique approach in the shonen genre that introduces new complex powers and an entire cast of iconic characters. The series has introduced several new elements in the modern shonen genre while highlighting several shonen-related themes and tropes.

With its dark themes and plot lines, Jujutsu Kaisen executes Shonen tropes, unlike any other anime. Based on the previous season’s action-packed intensity, fans can expect no less from the second season. Here’s what you need to know before watching Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will adapt two manga arcs

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen adapted five arcs from the manga. The second season will adapt “Gojo’s Past Arc and Shibuya Incident Arc.” Gojo’s Past Arc is 15 chapters long and focuses on Gojo and Suguru accepting a mission to protect and escort a young girl. It’s set in their high school days when the two used to be best friends.

The series will also feature their not-so-friendly encounter with Toji Fushiguro. On the other hand, the much-dreaded Shibuya Incident Arc features the tragedy of Oct 31. It was already foreshadowed in the first season, as fans know Kenjaku (who has taken over Suguru’s body) plans to seal Gojo and get Sukuna on his side.

The arc is 58 chapters long and is the most devastating in the series. This makes the total number of chapters to be adapted in anime 73. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will likely have 24-26 episodes if it covers both arcs completely. The previous season adapted 68 chapters within 24 episodes.

There is going to be a lot of bloodshed

Jujutsu Kaisen is never known to be a heart-warming comfort anime. Its dark themes require some shocking moments and tragedy to keep the series going. Gege Akutami doesn’t shy away from killing off characters from the very beginning.

However, he seems to go all out during the “Shibuya Arc.” The heroes suffer just as many casualties as the villains do. The manga is drawing near its conclusion, and there’s no telling how many more need to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Yuta Okkutsu will not be a part of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Fans have been waiting for Yuta Okkutsu to make his debut in the anime. Although originally a fan-favourite manga character, his popularity skyrocketed after the prequel movie was released. Yuta’s skills are comparable to Satoru Gojo’s.

Even though he has been mentioned in the anime, fans barely catch a glimpse of him. Opening two also briefly features Yuta walking Miguel. The Shibuya Arc will wrap up in chapter 136. However, Yuta will make his manga debut in 137 – and it’s going to be grand.

Although, it may be possible that he will be mentioned in the second season or opening themes. However, Yuta will only have a major role to play in the third season. It’s disappointing, but the second season has a lot in store to make up for it.

The opening theme artist Tatsuya Kitani is known for Bleach TYBW’s song “Scar”

The official website of Jujutsu Kaisen recently announced the theme song artists and titles. Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song, “Ao no Sumika” (Blue House). Soushi Sakiyama performs the ending theme song “Akari” (Lantern).

However, Tatsuya Kitani has previously created several anime songs, among which Bleach TYBW’s song “Scar” is by far the most popular. He provided lyrics and vocals for this masterpiece.

What’s more, it may not have been long since the young artist Soushi started his career, but he is already popular for MHA Season 5’s ending theme, “Uso ji nai (It isn’t a lie). Fans are eagerly awaiting the Jujutsu Kaisen theme songs to be released along with the first episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen will most likely have only three seasons

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga has a total of ten arcs that are expected to be covered in 225 chapters. The manga is almost near its ending, and with the anime adaptation telling the Shibuya Arc, there will only be three arcs left to cover. These three arcs will have a total of 85 chapters, which is enough material for a 24-26 episode season.

MAPPA may decide to have two more minor seasons. However, judging by Jujutsu Kaisen’s popularity and the number of episodes of the previous season, this epic tale may end with its third instalment.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

