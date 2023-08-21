Jujutsu Kaisen subtly hints that Nobara might be alive

Jujutsu Kaisen fans still haven’t stopped hoping for Nobara’s return. However, the series may have dropped a subtle yet crucial hint that the series’ best girl might be alive.

As a dark Shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of heart-wrenching moments as fans witness the deaths of their favorite characters. Nonetheless, Nobara’s possible death deals a blow like nothing else.

The series is popular for highlighting its female characters, and Nobara is unarguably the best among them. As part of the first-year trio, she is a major character in the series. However, the Shibuya Incident arc features her defeat and has yet to reveal anything about her current status.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s been over three years since we last saw her; therefore, the fandom is almost convinced she didn’t survive Mahito’s attack. However, a subtle hint suggests that Nobara Kugisaki might be alive in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Gojo still hasn’t made any comment regarding Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen

Crunchyroll

Gojo’s entire world revolves around his students. He chooses to gather allies through education in hopes of reforming the Jujutsu world. He takes pride in his role as an educator and is even prouder of his students, each and every one of them.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen features some incredibly heartwarming scenes between Gojo and the main trio, and of course, Nobara is a part of it. Therefore, it’s really odd that Gojo didn’t make a comment regarding his student.

Article continues after ad

Nobara is the only possible casualty among his students. It happens when he’s sealed inside the Prison Realm. After making his comeback, Gojo finds it difficult to believe that Nanami is dead. And yet, he doesn’t speak a word regarding his student.

Article continues after ad

The other characters, except Yuji and Megumi, also neglect to mention anything related to Nobara, as if she never existed in the first place. Even Arata Nitta, a first-year at Kyoto Jujutsu High who left to rescue Nobara, keeps his mouth shut. Nonetheless, the oddest part about all this is Gojo’s silence; something fans couldn’t have anticipated.

Article continues after ad

Gege Akutami seems to be purposefully diverting fans’ attention from the series’ main girl. In chapter 210, Yuji talks to Megumi about his intention to not let Hana Kurusu become a replacement for Nobara. This again creates massive confusion regarding Nobara’s status. However, her status is officially “unknown” and not “dead.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Unless the series explicitly confirms her death, fans will continue hoping for Nobara’s return. Gojo’s silence can be considered a faint glimmer of hope over the possibility of Nobara being alive. Why else would someone as chatty as him neglect to speak even a word about her?

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 | Demon Slayer movies | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gorosei | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.