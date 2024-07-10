Jujutsu Kaisen studio’s new anime reportedly getting first look very soon

The first look of the new anime by MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, is rumored to be revealed in July 2024.

MAPPA is currently one of the most sought-after (and controversial) animation studios in Japan. The studio has produced acclaimed projects like Yuri!!! On Ice, Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Chainsaw Man, and most popularly, Jujutsu Kaisen.

In July 2023, Adult Swim announced a new anime series by MAPPA, with Solo Entertainment in charge of its production. The series, titled Lazarus, is a sci-fi original with 13 episodes that will be broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami.

The director of the Cowboy Bebop anime show, Shinichiro Watanabe, is directing Lazarus. This is the famed director’s third project with MAPPA, following 2012’s Kids on the Slope and 2014’s Terror in Resonance. Both these anime series are lauded for their gorgeous animation and expert execution. So, fans have a lot of expectations from the anime.

Another big name associated with the project is John Wick director Chad Stahelski. He’s designing the action sequences of the anime, so we can expect to see some sleek and fancy fights scenes in Lazarus.

Set in the year 2052, Lazarus shows a world that has become somewhat of a utopia, thanks to a miracle drug. Noble Prize-winning scientist Dr. Skinner’s miraculous invention Hapuna can cure all ailments with no apparent side effects.

However, soon after the medicine’s launched, the scientist mysteriously vanishes. He suddenly returns three years later, with an announcement that throws the world in an array. Anyone who’s taken Hapuna will die three years later.

With the scientist still out of the government’s hands, the authorities create a special task force with five agents. The group, called Lazarus, now must find Dr. Skinner and find a way to stop the impending doom.

The first teaser trailer of Lazarus was revealed during San Diego Comic Con in July 2023. Now a year later, its first look will apparently be shown during this year’s San Diego Comic Con on July 26, 2024. Given the consistent development of the project, we can expect it to drop sometime in 2026.

Along with Lazarus, Junji Ito’s long-anticipated horror anime Uzumaki will also reportedly get some form of first look at SDCC as well. So, sci-fi and horror lovers are in for a treat this July.

