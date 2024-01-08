Popular animator breaks silence on MAPPA’s working conditions

MAPPA’s poor working conditions are keeping some of the big names in the anime industry away from them. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

MAPPA’s biggest anime of 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen, made headlines for not only the brilliant anime adaptation but also the studio’s poor working conditions. The studio is well-known for its overworking the animators, but this time, the heat of the controversy was more intense than ever.

Although the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc went by smoothly, the issue surfaced in the Shibuya Incident arc. JJK animators started expressing their dissatisfaction with the studio overworking them with several last-minute cuts.

Not only that, but one of the popular animators in the industry also steers clear of MAPPA despite it being one of the biggest studios taking over countless popular projects. Delve deeper to find out about this animator and why they refuse to work for MAPPA again.

MAPPA’s poor working conditions described by the popular animator

Animators Dourian Coulon and Vincent Chansard attended a podcast last week, where the latter announced working in-house with the One Piece team for a year. Vincent Chansard is popular for his work in the Wano Country Saga of One Piece.

He is one of the key animators in One Piece Gear 5 debut (Episode 1071), Zoro vs King (Episode 1062), and 12 more Wano Saga episodes. He has also worked in three Gear 5 episodes. Apart from that, Vincent is also the animator of One Piece Film: Red, the highest-grossing One Piece movie.

He joined the Jujutsu Kaisen team for Season 2 Episode 17. However, after the episode aired, he declared that he would not be working for MAPPA again. Vincent shared on Twitter that he only reconsidered because of Hakuyu Go, another animator from the JJK team who also contributed to countless popular projects such as One Punch Man, Fate series, etc.

A Twitter user translated the interview where the interviewer asked Vincent why he doesn’t want to work for MAPPA anymore. Vincent replied, “I don’t want to support a company that ideologically doesn’t care about working conditions. Go asked me, and I like working with him. He also doesn’t want to work anymore for Mappa.”

Furthermore, when the interviewer asked to choose between Studio Bones or MAPPA, Vincent picked Bones while Dourian picked the latter. Between Wit and MAPPA, Dourian again picked MAPPA, while Vincent chose Wit.

He is standing his ground and sharing his dislike of MAPPA’s poor working conditions that restrict their creative freedom, thanks to the time crunch. Although the interview isn’t officially translated yet, it will be shared later on, where he talks about the studio in detail.

