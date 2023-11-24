MAPPA’s upcoming original anime gets a release date

MAPPA has always been a powerhouse studio for original anime, and there’s no denying that. After all, it has given us anime like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan Final Season, and more. Now, it’s time for a new show from the studio to get a place in its vast library.

MAPPA’s recent work is showcased in the ongoing season of Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans can’t resist going spellbound after seeing the mesmerizing animation in each episode. Well, for a few days, the studio has been receiving backlash from the entire community due to several complaints from the animators.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that the studio has previously impressed every anime fan with its playful animation and will continue to do so.

On November 24, 2023, the studio’s upcoming original anime received a release date along with the main trailer, and here, we have discussed the same.

MAPPA has been facing several controversies recently, but none of the negative factors have become the reason for the studio to step back. In fact, the studio is coming up with an original anime titled Bucchigiri?!. Licensed by Crunchyroll, the upcoming intriguing animated series will be released on January 13, 2024.

Besides that, the MAPPA original anime has received the final trailer featuring every main character, and to be honest, the character designs give a Tokyo Revengers-like vibe. Rarely do we get to enjoy the official trailers of anime that come with English subtitles, and Bucchigiri?! has given us that chance.

As this will be an original anime, we do not know much about the series yet, but here’s everything that we figured out from the trailer:

“The main protagonist, Arajin Tomoshibi, switches schools just for the sake of peace, but when he gets enrolled in his new school i.e., Ichizu High, he realizes that the place is full of delinquents. Fortunately, he crosses paths with one of his acquaintances, Matakara Asamine, and later, Tomoshibi makes a female friend named Mahoro.”

There is so much more to the story, as the trailer also features several fights and a mysterious entity who is seen asking Tomoshibi to make a wish.

The plot of the series indeed looks fantastic, and the animation seems spectacular as well. However, we’ll have to wait for the anime’s official release to figure out if it’s actually good or another mediocre anime that everyone would forget after a few episodes.

