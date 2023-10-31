Top 10 scariest and best horror anime of all time

Anime series and horror often don’t go hand in hand, but these series have managed to spook audiences of all kind.

As we get closer to Halloween, you may become all the more tempted to watch some horror media. And if you’re into anime, then there’s plenty of spooky series to get into.

Now, not everything is a winner. For example, while we love Junji Ito’s manga work, the translation from page to screen often doesn’t work so well, so you won’t find him on this list we’re afraid.

But that just means that there’s plenty more for you to check out, so get scrolling, and get screaming!

10. Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai (2013)

What happens in it: Yamishibai is a picture-story style of animation whose motif is surrounded and based off the rumors, and urban legends throughout the history of Japan.

What we think: This anime series is perfect for a quick watch, as it includes 5-minute episodes of horrifying folk tales, which are perfect to later share over a campfire. There is also some haunting imagery involved, certain to keep you up at night.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

9. School Live! (2015)

What happens in it: A group of school girls attempt to shield themselves from the harsh reality of the zombie outbreak that has overtaken their city.

What we think: While most already know the twist in School Live!, it still feels like a gut-punch every time, as the series shifts from light-hearted school hijinks into genuine visceral horror. The series mixes the physical and psychological horror in the best way, making for a very memorable series.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

8. Elfen Lied (2004)

What happens in it: Lucy – a beautiful, young mutant – is bred by the government to be the ultimate weapon. Armed with unfathomable powers, she escapes her handlers; however, she loses her memory in the process.

What we think: Elfen Lied is a take on the monster girl trope, but the story definitely takes the trope in a very bloody direction. The violence in this is otherworldly and excessive, so if that’s your thing, you’ll love this series. And fun fact: Stranger Things was inspired by it.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. Devilman Crybaby (2018)

What happens in it: Akira’s best friend tells him that ancient demons have returned to take back the world from humans and suggests that he unite with a demon. Akira successfully does that, transforming into Devilman, a being with a demon’s powers but who retains the soul of a human. This sends Akira into a brutal, degenerate war against evil. With fear of demons gripping the world, humanity devolves into paranoia and violence and Akira sets out to save other demon-human hybrids like himself.

What we think: Biblically horrifying, this series really shows the worst of humanity, but the best of its genre. It’s funny, and emotional, but also dread-inducing, and ultimately you won’t be able to stop thinking about it for weeks after watching. Especially that ending.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Hellsing & Hellsing Ultimate (2001 & 2006)

What happens in it: An organization dealing with supernatural threats dispatches the powerful vampire Alucard and Seras, a woman who was until recently human, to battle vampires and the undead.

What we think: If you’re into a twist on classic vampires, then this is the show for you. The original especially leans into the horror, as the gothic grungy imagery is sure to get you into the spooky spirit. The characters are fun, the action wild, and the monsters squirmish.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

5. Parasyte (2014)

What happens in it: Teenager Shinichi Izumi is a high-school student who lives in a quiet Tokyo neighborhood with his parents. His life changes when wormlike creatures, called Parasites, appear on Earth, bent on taking over the brains of human hosts by entering their ears or noses. One such Parasite tries to crawl into Shinichi’s ear while he’s sleeping one night, but his headphones block entry, so the creature — who gets the name Migi — burrows into Shinichi’s arm instead, taking over control of his right hand. Shinichi and Migi eventually form a bond as they work together to survive their unique circumstances.

What we think: Parasyte combines sci-fi with body horror, creating some of the most disgusting and terrifying visuals in modern anime. There’s also some great action as one of these parasites must ally themselves with the show’s lead.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

4. Higurashi When They Cry (2006 & 2020)

What happens in it: Moving to the quiet village of Hinamizawa, Keiichi easily finds friendship amongst his new classmates. Ready for the largest festival of the year, he’s unable to dismiss a looming sense of dread. What dark secrets lie buried in his new home?

What we think: As one of the most iconic horror animes out there, you’ve probably seen a visual from this even if you don’t watch anime at all. The mix of cutesy imagery with such graphic violence makes for an incredibly unsettling show, especially as the repetitive concept of the show continuously pushes our characters into darker forms.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

3. Death Note (2006)

What happens in it: A high-school student discovers a supernatural notebook that grants its user the ability to kill.

What we think: Death Note is one of the most well-known shows on this list, and that’s certainly for a reason. The game of chess that plays between the two leads is electrifying to watch, and the gothic horror elements keep you feeling unnerved in all the right ways.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu

2. Shiki (2010)

What happens in it: Supernatural horrors befall a small town when its population begins mysteriously dying off.

What we think: Shiki is yet another take on vampires, but it manages to explore more than just supernatural horror, instead painting a haunting picture of the human race, ultimately creating an anime much deeper than you would expect.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

1. Perfect Blue (1997)

What happens in it: A young Japanese singer is encouraged by her agent to quit singing and pursue an acting career, beginning with a role in a murder mystery TV show.

What we think: True, it’s a movie rather than a series, but we couldn’t not include Perfect Blue here. Considered to be one the best anime movies out there, Perfect Blue shows the horror of the psychological and of the real world. It’s haunting, and surprisingly incredibly violent, in ways that are sure to stick in your mind far longer than any ghost or ghoul.

Where to watch: AMC+ via Amazon Prime, and Shudder

For more anime content, click here, and check out more of our horror content here.