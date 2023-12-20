Chainsaw Man movie has fans worried for MAPPA animators’

Jump Festa 2024 has been incredible as it brought some of the biggest news for the anime community. One such overwhelming announcement was the Chainsaw Man movie: Reze. While most fans are happy with the news, some are concerned about the production. Here’s why?

Chainsaw Man is one of the most celebrated animanga series worldwide, thanks to the unique plot and the animation by MAPPA in Season 1. Since the finale of Chainsaw Man’s first season, every fan awaited the announcement of a second season. However, ahead of the season renewal, the creators decided to come up with a movie instead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MAPPA has been handed over the production responsibilities of the film featuring Reze in the primary role. Fans are already familiar with the animation quality they can expect from the movie, but despite that, they aren’t entirely happy with the decision.

If you want to know why this is all going down, bear with us as we give you a clear picture.

Fans are worried for MAPPA animators after the Chainsaw Man movie announcement

MAPPA is one of the most reputed Japanese animation studios that has given us several mind-boggling anime. These include Vinland Saga Season 2, Chainsaw Man Season 1, Attack on Titan Final Season, and Jujutsu Kaisen. However, recently, the studio has been in the talks, not for a good reason, unfortunately. Several animators stepped in front and talked about how they have been pressured to do overtime without an increase in the payment.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some animators said they would not work for the studio in the future. While fans were already concerned for the well-being of the animators, Jump Festa 2024 burdened them with a new project. Everyone already knows what the animators have been through while working on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and it looks like they won’t get any rest after JJK’s ongoing season, either.

So, fans wonder how the animators will handle the back-to-back workload. Several fans believe that MAPPA will choose to do mass hiring for the new Chainsaw Man movie. Meanwhile, some of them have shared creepy GIFs and memes on social media, stating that MAPPA doesn’t know the concept of rest.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These are just a few examples; you can check the other ones below:

You can check out our other anime coverage here.