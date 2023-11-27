Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19: Release date & spoilers

The tragedies in Shibuya are far from over, as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 will again feature a heart-wrenching moment. Here are the release date and major spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have yet to come to terms with Nanami’s tragic death. However, you must brace yourself for the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19, which will be another tear-jerking episode. The recent episode features a lot of anime-only scenes, including Nanami’s beach scene.

The anime bids farewell to the fan-favorite character with beautiful transitions and the heartbreaking fight accompanied by a serene piano tune. While the first half focuses on Nanami’s death, the second half features the intense fight between Mahito and Yuji.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Yuji is fighting Mahito’s real body, Nobara is dealing with the curse’s double. Delve deeper to find out the release date and major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 will release on November 30 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 preview and spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 will continue Nobara’s fight with Mahito’s double. Despite being warned to leave Shibuya countless times, Nobara refused to leave when her friends were fighting with everything they had. While attempting to kill Nobara, Mahito realizes that her Resonance has the ability to injure his soul. She’s also his natural enemy, just like Yuji.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, even if she attacked Mahito’s double, the damage would be passed to his original body, which Yuji was fighting at the moment. Amid the battle, Nobara and Yuji join hands to defeat Mahito. However, just as Mahito intended, he emotionally breaks Yuji again by landing a fatal blow on Nobara right before him.

Article continues after ad

While holding the face that Mahito attacked, she reminisces about her childhood days with Fumi and Saori and then her high school days with Megumi, Yuji, their sensei Gojo, and the second years. Right before collapsing, Nobara asks Yuji to tell everyone, “It wasn’t so bad.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Yuji literally breaks apart and stops fighting Mahito. However, just as Mahito is about to end Yuji, Aoi Todo arrives there with Arata Nitta. Arata’s technique allows him to stop her bleeding, but he cannot heal her. After giving her first aid, he takes her to get treatment as soon as possible. However, he cannot feel her pulse and isn’t too confident that she will survive.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.