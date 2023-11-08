Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 shares shocking preview stills

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 has shared shocking preview stills teasing two major fights of the arc. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen delivers a set of thrilling and heartwrenching events in the recent episode, and it’s only going to get more intense now that Sukuna has finally appeared. We witness the incredible anime adaptation of Toji’s iconic fight against Dagon.

Not only that, but Jogo decides to avenge Dagon’s death by burning the three sorcerers (Nanami, Naobito, and Maki) alive. Their fate remains unknown in the anime. Furthermore, Toji has taken Megumi away, and the latter is too scared now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The upcoming episode is going to be even more shocking as the preview images are teasing two major fights of the arc. Not only that, we might also be heading toward a greater tragedy. Delve deeper to find out what exactly makes the preview stills of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 so shocking.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 preview stills are shocking

The official website of Jujutsu Kaisen shared the preview stills one day ahead of the episode’s release date.

First off, we see Sukuna using a fire technique. The scene was already teased in the trailer, but the preview image looks like a more polished and detailed version compared to that. Nonetheless, it’s surprising that Sukuna is able to use a fire technique. His techniques usually slash or cut his opponents, and his Domain Expansion is also like that.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But Sukuna is still the King of Curses, so the series reveals his ability to use fire techniques during his fight with Jogo. If you look at the image where he is sitting and smirking, you’ll notice the entire background is burned and ruined. Sukuna and Jogo use insanely strong techniques that burn everything around them.

Furthermore, Megumi vs Toji is finally happening, and things don’t look good for the young sorcerer. Megumi looks visibly scared in the still since he knows the difference in their levels. Toji doesn’t have consciousness, so he is probably aiming to kill Megumi. As a puppet of carnage, will he finally claim the life of his own son? The upcoming episode is a major turning point in the Shibuya arc.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Click here to check out the release date and major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.