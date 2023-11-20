Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 release date & spoilers

Yuji breaks down after seeing the situation in Shibuya, but his struggles are just beginning – so here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 featured the shocking fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga last week. The series has never featured destruction on that scale before. However, Sukuna, who gained control of Yuji’s body for about 30 minutes, managed to destroy the entire Shibuya ward.

The saddest part is Yuji breaking down and blaming himself while doing self-harm. It’s more grief than a 15-year-old kid can handle. However, his struggles are just beginning as Yuji will continue to fall further down in despair.

The upcoming episode will feature the most heartwrenching moment in the anime so far. Delve deeper to find out the release date, major spoilers, and preview stills for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 will release on November 16 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 preview and spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 will feature a severely wounded Nanami walking in the Shibuya station. He wonders about moving to Malaysia and living a carefree life. Nanami also questions himself if he’s done enough for the Jujutsu world. However, his thoughts instantly change to Megumi, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Nanami cares a lot about young sorcerers like Yuji and Megumi. Apart from worrying about Megumi, Nanami also wonders what happened to Maki and Naobito. On the way, he also kills the transfigured humans until he comes across Mahito.

Nanami knows he is done for and sees a vision of his old friend Yu Haibara, who points toward Yuji, arriving at the scene. Yuji, who is already devastated seeing the situation in Shibuya, witnesses Nanami getting blown up to pieces. Nanami leaves behind his final words, “You’ve got it from here.”

Filled with anger and frustration, Yuji fights Mahito. As the fight continues, Mahito further tries to break Yuji by reminding him of Junpei. Additionally, Nobara, who refuses to run away from Shibuya, also fights the evil curse.

