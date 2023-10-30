Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: Release date & spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen is about to deliver its most shocking episode yet – so here are the release date and spoilers for Season 2 Episode 15.

Jujutsu Kaisen recently features the horrifying power of the newly matured cursed spirit Dagon. After being pulled into his Domain, the sorcerers barely manage to survive. Nanami, Naobito, and Maki are initially fighting Dagon, but Megumi soon enters the scene.

However, even with the four of them working together, defeating Dagon inside his own Domain is almost impossible. Megumi finally manages to create a hole that can help them escape, but Toji enters the Domain with its help.

The recent episode ends with a major cliff-hanger, but Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 is going to be shocking in many ways as the true tragedy of Shibuya is finally on its way. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 will release on November 2 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 preview and spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15:

Preview images are released on the official website one day before the episode airs. We will update this space with the images on November 1.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 will begin with Toji entering Dagon’s Domain. However, he is only acting on instinct as a puppet of carnage and wants to eliminate the strongest one in the area, and in this case, it’s Dagon. Toji grabs the special-grade cursed tool from Maki and starts attacking Dagon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

No one other than Naobito is able to recognize Toji, not even Megumi. When Maki asks Naobito about that person, the old man only says that it’s a “ghost.” They all stand by as Toji destroys the powerful curse. Dagon tries to escape Toji’s range of attack by levitating, but Naobito quickly pushes him to the ground and allows Toji to finish off the curse.

After the Domain closes, Toji takes Megumi away while Jogo arrives at the scene and burns Nanami, Maki, and Naobito. Jogo quickly senses Sukuna’s finger and sees the twin sisters feeding them to Yuji. Yuji already had the power of five fingers, but now they fed him ten more. Sukuna instantly wakes up, which will mark the beginning of the horrible tragedy of Shibuya.

