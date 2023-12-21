Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers reveal how Yuji plans to save Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen teased Yuji’s plan to save Megumi a long time ago, but the manga finally reveals how he can make it happen. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Megumi Fushiguro disappeared from Jujutsu Kaisen for a long time. Ever since Sukuna took over his body, fans have been worried about his fate. Sukuna planned everything meticulously just to break Megumi’s spirit and take over his body.

If Sukuna hadn’t killed Tsumiki using Megumi’s technique, perhaps the young sorcerer would have had some willpower left to resist the King of Curses. Things go from bad to worse when Sukuna incarnates in his original form.

Saving Megumi is nearly impossible so long as Sukuna possesses his body. Any damage done to Sukuna carries the risk of hurting Megumi, just like what happened in the Battle of the Strongest. However, Yuji has one plan that can kill two birds with one stone – kill Sukuna and save Megumi. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246!

How does Yuji plan on saving Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen?

According to spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 will reveal Yuji’s plan that the manga teased in Chapter 220, just before Gojo vs Sukuna. In Chapter 220, Yuji is determined to do anything for his friend Megumi. He also says that he has a few ideas that could save Megumi. However, the details of his plans will be revealed in Chapter 246.

The key to rescuing Megumi lies in Higuruma’s innate technique, “Deadly Sentencing.” Inside his domain, Higuruma’s Shikigami, “Judgeman” passes judgment on his enemies. In Sukuna’s case, where two souls reside in the same body, the sentence will only apply to the convict and not the other soul.

Judgeman can distinguish between multiple souls within a vessel. Hence, if Yuji’s plan works, Higuruma can pass a death sentence on Sukuna for his various crimes, which will save Megumi. However, the plan seems flawless in theory but the execution is quite challenging. Sukuna’s powers are beyond anyone could’ve comprehended.

In Chapter 245, Judgeman’s verdict is confiscation and a death sentence. However, since Sukuna is wielding Kamutoke, only his cursed tool is confiscated, whereas his technique remains untouched. The sorcerers are currently attacking the King of Curses all at once and there’s no telling what will happen to their plan.

Click here to check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246.

