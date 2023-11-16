Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Sukuna save Megumi?

Sukuna is a ruthless villain who doesn’t even bat an eye after killing countless people, but for some reason he does everything in his power to ensure Megumi’s safety. Here’s why Sukuna saved Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features the fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga in the recent episode. After making easy work of Jogo, Sukuna senses Mahoraga’s presence and immediately rushes to Megumi’s side. He even saves Haruta so the exorcism ritual won’t end with Mahoraga’s victory.

Sukuna then heals Megumi with the Reverse Cursed Technique. Ever since their first encounter, Sukuna has been surprisingly interested in Megumi. Even in Season 2 Episode 15, Sukuna says he can kill every human in Shibuya except for one.

It’s evident that he isn’t referring to Yuji but instead Megumi. The recent episode features the most brutal fight in the anime, and it is all for the sake of protecting Megumi. Delve deeper to find out why Sukuna saved Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

Why Sukuna saved Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

During their fight outside the Juvenile Detention Center, Sukuna realized Megumi’s true potential. Since then, he has been keeping an eye out for him and witnessing every step of his progress. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212, Sukuna takes over Megumi’s body.

In Chapter 213, he reveals that he had sensed Megumi’s potential and his capacity to suppress him, the King of Curses. Sukuna was biding his time inside Yuji’s body and slowly gaining his power. To ensure Megumi won’t end up in a cage like Yuji, Sukuna had to shatter his spirit.

Therefore, although Megumi was resisting at first, he fell into despair after Tsumiki’s death. Sukuna made sure that after taking over his body, he would kill Yoruzu (who was incarnated in Tsumiki’s body) using Megumi’s technique. His cunning trick worked, and Megumi is still unable to break free.

Furthermore, Sukuna used Mahoraga’s adaptability in his fight against Gojo. In the battle against the strongest, Sukuna used Megumi’s body as a medium to incarnate in his true form. It’s unclear what will become of Megumi after that, but things surely don’t look good for the young sorcerer.

