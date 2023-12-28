Jujutsu Kaisen anime announces Culling Game Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and the Shibuya Incident arc has come to an end. But the excitement isn’t over for fans of the series.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale aired today, concluding one of the most heart-breaking seasons across all of anime history. But, a shock announcement means that the excitement isn’t over yet for fans of the series.

Following recent controversy surrounding Studio MAPPA, concerns grew over the status of the anime’s next season. However, all worries were put to rest following the sudden announcement of the Culling Game arc.

Let’s take a look at the announcement and just released teaser trailer.

Jujutsu Kaisen Culling Game arc announced

On December 20, Studio MAPPA officially announced that they were working on production of the next installment for Jujutsu Kaisen: the Culling Game arc.

After breathtaking, heart-racing weeks of fighting in the streets of Tokyo, resulting in the deaths of many beloved characters, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc has finally come to an end. Now, we’re onto the Culling Game.

So, what can fans expect to see? The announcement displayed animated characters from the manga including Yuji Itadori, his brother Choso and the Executioner’s Sword. Although it’s only 20 seconds long, it’s teasing fans that another epic season is on its way. But, at the time of this article’s writing, we don’t know when this arc will premiere.

What’s the Culling Game arc about?

The Culling Game Arc is the 9th arc in Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Culling Game is a conflict which follows the Shibuya Incident and is orchestrated by the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku, with the aim of ushering in a new golden age of jujutsu sorcery.

If you were alarmed by the number of deaths in the Shibuya Incident. The Culling Game is even more brutal. It’s been described as a Darwinian death ritual or battle royale, that pits sorcerers and non-sorcerers (called players) against each other. In this game, the players gain points by killing each other.

It sounds simple enough, but there are eight rules all participants must follow:

As soon as a player has awakened their cursed technique, they must participate in the Culling Game at a colony of their choice within 19 days Any player who breaks the first rule will be subject to cursed technique removal, resulting in their death Non-players who enter a colony will become players. But civilians trapped inside a barrier at the beginning of the game, will be allowed to exit safely Players score points by killing other players The game master awards points based on the value of the player’s life. Sorcerers are worth five points and non-sorcerers are worth one point Participants can use 100 points in exchange for adding a new rule to the Culling Game The game master must accept any new rule, with the exception that it doesn’t have a lasting effect on the game If a participant’s score remains the same for 19 days, their cursed technique will be removed and they will die.

So, now you know the rules, let the games begin.

