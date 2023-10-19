Jujutsu Kaisen fans are swooning over Choso in recent episode

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been waiting for Choso in the Shibuya Incident arc to be animated for ages, and now that it’s finally here, it’s no wonder they’re swooning over their favorite character.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently featuring the Shibuya Incident arc. While the arc is intense and tragic, fans are going wild over the enticing character designs in every episode. Jujutsu Kaisen has always had attractive characters, but the studio is going the extra mile to make them look even more charming.

Examples can be seen in the character designs of Toji and Nanami, who are clearly more buff than in the manga. Not to mention, the series’ most beautiful character, Satoru Gojo, also got top-tier animation.

And now, with Yuji vs Choso finally getting animated, it’s time for the Death Painting to shine. Choso’s animation in the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen was already teased in the trailer, and it was phenomenal. However, the fight is more beautiful than fans had ever hoped for.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans couldn’t be happier with Choso’s animation

MAPPA is really going to extreme lengths to make the characters more alluring in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Whether it’s Toji’s action scenes, Gojo’s long breathing scene, or Nanami pulling Haruta’s hair, fans are going wild over the insane animation.

Now, adding to the list is Choso’s insane fight with Yuji Itadori in the recent episode. Choso already made his appearance in Season 1, but he didn’t have any importance. However, the character’s popularity skyrocketed in the manga during the Shibuya Incident arc.

Choso’s fight with Yuji is the highlight of the arc, and MAPPA doesn’t hold back in making Choso just as tempting as any other character. His fans are naturally happy to see their favorite character get justice in the animation.

There’s also one scene where Choso is showing his technique, and the anime highlights his abs, which aren’t so obvious in the manga. Although MAPPA didn’t make Choso more buff than usual as they did with Toji and Nanami, his charm in Season 2 doesn’t lag behind anyone.

