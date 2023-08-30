Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami refuses to delay next chapter

Gege Akutami usually takes breaks after every three chapters, but Jujutsu Kaisen has been releasing consecutive chapters lately. Here’s why the mangaka isn’t taking any breaks this week.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently featuring the most crucial fight in history – the battle of the strongest. As Gojo and Sukuna clash, the fate of the Jujutsu world hangs in the balance. Gojo had to take on another huge burden as soon as he got unsealed.

However, despite the severity of the situation, both sides are enjoying the thrill of the fight as they refuse to back down. The recent chapter shows that the fight is even more intense as Gojo faces off against three opponents.

The battle of the strongest has been going on for about four months. According to the manga’s usual schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen was supposed to take a break after chapter 234. Delve deeper to find out more about it.

Gege Akutami wants to drop next week’s Jujutsu Kaisen chapter without any delay

Mangaka often takes breaks between three or four chapters for a lot of reasons. It helps them take a breather out of their busy schedule. Some even use the time off for research or planning for future plots. The busy schedule of mangaka isn’t a secret in the community.

Many put their work above their health. The busy schedule of mangaka often leads to severe health issues, as seen in the case of Berserk’s Keitaro Miura. Therefore, these breaks may delay the chapters for one week every once in a while, but it’s always necessary for the artists.

Gege Akutami isn’t any different, as the series always goes on at least a week-long hiatus after every three chapters. JJK chapter 232 was released after a break. Therefore, according to this pattern, chapter 235 should’ve been delayed, but Gege has surprised fans with another consecutive chapter.

The only plausible reason behind it is that the battle is nearing its end. According to the JJK leaker, chapter 234 ends with the editor’s comment that the battle goes to a climax. While the comment doesn’t guarantee that the fight will end in chapter 235, we’re at least sure that it’s drawing to its conclusion.

Since the fight will end soon, it seems Gege Akutami wants to avoid more delays as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 will be released on its usual schedule. However, there’s always a chance that the mangaka will delay the chapter after that.

