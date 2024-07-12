Jujutsu Kaisen goes on another break next week, and fans aren’t happy

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are unhappy the manga is going on another break next week, having just returned from a hiatus.

Gege Akutami took a long break after Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 due to his health issues. The manga returned after three weeks with Chapter 262 Part 2. Now, with only two chapters since, it’ll go on another break following Chapter 263.

While unconfirmed, it’s believed this hiatus also stems from the author’s health. Another reason might be the mangaka preparing for the end of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, i.e. the final Jujutsu Kaisen arc.

Whatever the reason may be, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 will be released on July 28, 2024, one week after it was supposed to come out. This has many fans upset and complaining about the frequent breaks, blaming it for ruining the story’s pacing.

“Gege’s writing isn’t good enough to be taking breaks like this,” wrote one user on X/Twitter, with another joining, “Bruh what, a chapter and a half then a break week after 3 weeks. Gege got some nerve.”

“These breaks, fights leading to nothing… IDK, man.. this killed the hype for me,” commented a third. A fourth fan agreed, “I’m about to start acting up bro, I thought his health was good now.”

A major reason behind fans’ impatience is the cliffhanger of Chapter 263. The chapter ended with the group carrying out their final plan to save Megumi by having Hana (and Angel) use Jakob’s Ladder on Sukuna. If the plan works, the Zenin heir may finally be free of the ancient sorcerer.

This is a very interesting turn of events, especially since the manga’s ending soon. And that’s why – despite the prevalent criticism – many are rooting for the author. As one such fan commented, “After 19 pages, Gege deserves good rest. We ain’t complaining.”

Another wrote, “I pray he gets rest and stays in good health.”

Given how hectic his schedule is, Gege Akutami certainly deserves his due rest. All fans want is for him to get better and give his acclaimed manga a satisfactory conclusion.

