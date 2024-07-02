Jujutsu Kaisen Vol 27 gets disappointing update about Gege Akutami

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has been in poor health all month, and fans are getting another disappointing update before the Vol 27 release.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s hiatus is finally ending, and the manga will return with Chapter 263 this week. Fans have been awaiting the continuation of the fight as Yuta takes over Gojo’s body. The King of Curses still shows no signs of backing down, but he might be at his endgame. Furthermore, the Shinjuku Showdown Arc is also reaching its conclusion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Vol 27 will be released on 4th July. Gege Akutami often draws extra panels to reveal more things about the characters for the volume releases. Fans and theorists always look forward to the extra panels as they’re usually something hilarious or informative.

However, this time, the mangaka will not share any new art or extend the chapters. Vol 27 will include chapters 237 to 245, including Fumihiko Takaba vs Kenjaku. While it is unlike the conventional JJK fights, it’s still well-loved among fans.

The leaker Go_Jover further adds, “I don’t truly know this, but the reason behind no new content like sketches/illustrations is most likely because Gege was ill and was asked to take rest for the whole last month.”

The only extra art this volume contains is the one with Kenjaku, which is similar to a Gojo and Sukuna piece in Vol 26.

One fan shares, “Assuming a volume is made 4-5 months back, Gege might’ve been too busy on the manga chapters itself, remember we were getting heavy art during that time.”

“This is awful to hear, a 7-page chapter followed by a two-week break plus another sudden break, and then this news. Weekly publishing needs to end,” shares another.

