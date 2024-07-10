Jujutsu Kaisen fans hate popular character’s ending

After years of keeping Nobara’s status mysterious, Gege Akutami confirms her death, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans are unhappy with her ending.

Nobara Kugisaki was one of the main characters in Jujutsu Kaisen before the Shibuya Incident Arc. Fans were heartbroken after Nobara’s demise. She fought the notorious curse Mahito, who realized that apart from Yuji, Nobara was also his natural enemy.

However, the manga never specifically confirms her death and leaves her status “unknown.” Since her death, the story has only mentioned her twice without confirming her status. Even now, fans are confused over Gege’s decision to remove her from the story. In Chapter 210, Yuji asks Megumi about Nobara, but the latter keeps silent.

Article continues after ad

The Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition at Shibuya Hikarie Shopping Center in Tokyo includes a special booklet that visitors can purchase. It has several questions that Gege Akutami answered, one of which confirms he decided to remove Nobara and Nanami from the story.

Article continues after ad

Nanami’s death was confirmed instantly. However, Arata took Nobara to emergency treatment after stopping her bleeding. Jujutsu Kaisen fans never see her after that, and her ending being confirmed in an interview is unsatisfying to some of them.

One fan shares, “Nobara dying 140 chapters (4 years) ago with no real confirmation on her status for all that time only for her to just be dead is actually trash writing.”

Article continues after ad

“Should have made it clear rather than stringing fans along for years. I was never a fan of it not being outright stated that Nobara was dead. Gave the fans what we now know to be false hope. And again, for years,” shares another.

Another fan also shares, “I just hate how shitty nobara’s send-off was. This panel made her death so ambiguous that it took away from its impact and confused me more than anything.”

For more dark sorcery, check out the list of all Jujutsu Kaisen character deaths, the iconic scenes Gege Akutami recreated, and the 10 strongest characters Sukuna defeated.

Article continues after ad