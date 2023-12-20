Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami apologizes for Nobara’s design

Nobara Kugisaki is one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, but Gege Akutami had to apologize for her design. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 deals a heavy blow to fans with Nobara’s brutal defeat against Mahito. The series gives a small ray of hope for her survival, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. After so long, the fandom is starting to believe that she may never return.

However, her death is difficult to accept. Nobara is the only girl among the first-year students, and her dynamic with Yuji is the only ray of sunshine amid the dark, brutal world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Due to his sadistic nature, Mahito is hell-bent on breaking Yuji’s spirit by killing those he cares about – and in front of him!

After realizing Nobara could be a threat to him, Mahito grazes her face, which soon gets destroyed due to his technique. We have yet to see Nobara since then. However, as Nobara’s popularity skyrockets, one of Gege Akutami’s apologies about her character design resurfaces.

Why Gege Akutami apologized for Nobara’s character design

An Instagram user shared: “Akutami has formally apologized to the author of Go! Hiromi! Go, Mikoto Asou, for Nobara and Hiromi’s similar characteristics and their shared motivation for relocating to Tokyo. Akutami admitted that he loved reading Mikoto’s manga in elementary school and that he accidentally took inspiration from Hiromi when creating Nobara. He wishes to personally apologize to Mikoto Asou one day.”

The information comes from the official character guide of Jujutsu Kaisen. Gege Akutami draws inspiration from his favorite mangas and pays homage to them in subtle ways. Go! Hiromi! Go! manga was published from 1999 to 2000. It centers around Hiromi Hashiba, who plans to start a new life after entering T University.

Nobara Kugisaki comes from a small village that’s prejudiced against outsiders. Saori, a young girl came from Tokyo but was chased away from the villagers. Nobara seemed to admire her and loved spending time with her, which is why, she loathed the village that chased Saori out just for being different than them. She left her village and came to Tokyo in hopes of starting a new life and meeting Saori again.

