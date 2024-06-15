Jujutsu Kaisen fans are split over Nobara’s return

Jujutsu Kaisen never confirmed Nobara’s fate after her supposed death, but now fans are split over her potential return in the series.

The last time Nobara appeared in Jujutsu Kaisen was in the Shibuya Incident Arc. After her brief fight against Mahito, she was supposedly killed by the curse. However, her corpse was never shown and she was never explicitly stated as dead.

Her ambiguous death sparked a lot of speculation among fans. Many believed that it was intentional, hinting at Nobara’s imminent return in the future. But so far, there have been no signs for her comeback.

Article continues after ad

It’s been a long time since she seemingly died in Jujutsu Kaisen. After the incident, three entire arcs — Itadori’s Extermination Arc, Perfect Preparation Arc, and Culling Game Arc — have passed. And now fans are losing their hope for her survival.

Once an unanimous belief in the fandom, Nobara’s return now has everyone divided. Some are still holding out, given that she was a main character and the author would never leave such a loophole without a plan, while others say that it’s too late for her to come back.

Article continues after ad

Gege Akutami/MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently heading towards the Shinjuku Showdown Arc finale. In the battle against Sukuna, most of the strong characters have already fallen. And those who haven’t, sans Yuta, are in no position to defeat the strongest ancient sorcerer.

Article continues after ad

If Nobara was to return now, it’d make no difference in the current situation. She wasn’t strong enough to fight Sukuna and if she tried, she’d get killed for real this time. However, the author could still bring her back for a shock value, the way Todo returned earlier in this arc.

“Everyone was saying the same sh*t for Todo and look where we are now,” wrote one user on Reddit, while another joined, “She’ll absolutely show up wearing an eye patch.”

“I want her return more because her situation was left unresolved for this long. And if it turns out that she’s dead or incapable of fighting it would just be a disappointment considering how long we’ve been waiting for any update on her situation.,” pointed a third.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But there are some opposing points of view too. As one user commented, “At this point there’s just no value in bringing her back. The combat moment has already passed because they’re essentially using their final trump card now with Goyuta.”

“What makes me believe that Nobara won’t return is that she was never hyped up for her potential like Yuji or Megumi,” said another.

A third added, “I think in retrospect it was very obvious that she was gone gone, and the dude only said what he did to Yuji so he wouldn’t lose hope before the decisive fight (considering how he saw Yuji’s meltdown moments earlier).”

Article continues after ad

Maybe the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will reveal whether Nobara’s return is possible or not. So, don’t miss the chapter releasing on June 30, 2024.

And for more on the sorcerers and curses, check out our guides on Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion and Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine. You might also like to know how Sukuna killed Gojo and how Suguru Geto died.