Jujutsu Kaisen fans all hope Gege Akutami does one thing once the manga ends

As Jujutsu Kaisen inches closer to ending, fans have started to wonder what’s next for Gege Akutami, though they all have one belief for what he should do.

Right now, Jujutsu Kaisen is in the middle of the battle of the strongest to defeat Sukuna for good. All the strongest sorcerers are taking shots, trying to bring down the demonic entity once and for all.

The exchange has been epic so far, and Chapter 262 will be continuing the momentous conflict. With the finale coming together, a fan on Reddit has wondered if Gege might decide to revisit his pre-Jujutsu Kaisen work once Sukuna’s dealt with.

While it’s a possibility Gege could return to an older manga, such as Nikai Bongai Barabarujuraor No. 9, everyone really just wants him to have a good rest.

“I’d love to see him take a much needed break, I know manga schedules are notoriously killer,” says one fan on Reddit. “Hopefully the money he’s set with lets him breathe and he can come back with another story years from now when he’s ready and on his own schedule.”

The rampant popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen has probably granted Gege considerable financial security, but better than that, it could give him a chance to dictate how he works better. “I do think if he does come back, he’ll probably come back working under the same conditions that Sui Ishida is working under. He’ll be allowed to draw when he wants in a bi-weekly schedule,” says another commenter.

Sui, creator of Tokyo Ghoul, returned with Choujin X in 2021, a manga that runs more to their schedule than the publisher’s. Tokyo Ghoul gave them that bargaining power, and since Jujutsu Kaisen has been such an epic, Gege has definitely earned the same privileges.

Once Gege has had some time, fans believe a couple Jujutsu Kaisen one-shots are likely. In the interest of speculation, a collaboration is thrown around, potentially with the creator of Chainsaw Man.

“It’s a pipe dream, but I thought it would be neat if Akutami collaborated with Tatsuki Fujimoto on a manga,” says a fan on Reddit. “Fujimoto has mentioned he is interested in stepping back from illustrating his manga once Chainsaw Man is finished, and their talents are complementary.”

That truly would be special — but only if Gege feels up to it, and only after we’ve seen where Jujutsu Kaisen will end. We have a guide on the Shinjuku Showdown, if you want to know whether the story ends there, and a look at whether Megumi should be blamed for recent tragedies.