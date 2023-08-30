Jujutsu Kaisen: Duolingo captures fans’ hearts with famous Sukuna references

Jujutsu Kaisen fans worldwide are awaiting the Shibuya Incident arc debut tomorrow. As such, popular learning app Duolingo hasn’t fallen behind in expressing their excitement for the new episodes with famous Sukuna references.

Jujutsu Kaisen released the first look of the highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc last week with a new trailer and a key visual. The trailer also includes the opening theme, “SPECIALZ” by King Gnu. It crossed 10 million views on YouTube in less than a week.

Article continues after ad

There’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen is the biggest anime of the year. Last month, KFC posted a tweet about the separation of the strongest duo, which immediately attracted fans’ attention.

Article continues after ad

Duolingo is also hyping up the series on Twitter, as the trailer dropped last week. So, here’s Duolingo tweets about the famous Sukuna references from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Duolingo shares excitement for the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc

The day after the trailer came out, Duolingo’s mascot bird takes on Sukuna’s appearance in the most adorable way possible. The green-feathered mascot is prepared for the challenges of the Shibuya arc as it dons Sukuna’s characteristic black tattoos and even extra eyes.

Article continues after ad

The official account joins the fandom in expressing its excitement towards the upcoming arc of the series as it also shares the trailer. As intended, it got the attention of JJK fans, as many came out to join Duolingo’s fun.

Article continues after ad

After the post, a fan recreated Sukuna’s iconic scene from the Shibuya trailer by using the mascot as a reference, with the Duolingo bird using Sukuna’s fire technique. In response, the official account reposted it with the caption, “You dare touch my soul.”

Article continues after ad

For those unaware, it’s Sukuna’s popular dialogue from Season 1. The context is Mahito’s fight with Yuji and Nanami, where the special-grade curse accidentally touched Sukuna’s soul and paid a price for it.

The trailer for the Shibuya arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s Shibuya arc trailer begins with Pseudo-Geto, who reveals his plans for cornering Gojo in Shibuya. Since the new season has a completely different art style than before, fans also get to see the new character designs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It also features the opening theme, ‘SPECIALZ,’ performed by King Gnu. The J-pop group is already popular within the fandom for their two songs in the prequel movies. The song matches perfectly with the intensity of the arc as Shibuya becomes a warzone.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Fall 2023 anime list | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece strongest character

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.