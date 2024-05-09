Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259: Release date & major spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 is one of the most tragic chapters in the entire series — so here’s its release date and major spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen battle of the strongest has taken a brutal turn with its recent chapter. Yuji only gains the upper hand briefly, thanks to everyone’s help. He stopped Sukuna from regaining his Reverse Cursed Technique, but the villain still managed to use powerful techniques using Binding Vows.

Additionally, all hope seemed lost when Sukuna used the same technique he did in Shibuya. The recent chapter revealed his fire ability, which is called “Divine Flames.” That single technique not only defeated Mahoraga but also destroyed Shibuya, killing thousands in the process.

However, the recent chapter is one of the most tragic chapters in Jujutsu Kaisen as Sukuna’s fire ability does major damage in Shinjuku. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 will be released on May 12 at 7am PT.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 release timezones are below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 begins with a brief flashback where Choso is upset about Noritoshi Kamo teaching Blood Manipulation to Yuji. He tries to teach Yuji himself but can’t explain properly. We also find out the second person Yuji swapped souls with is Yuta Okkotsu.

Uraume tells Hakari they will win. The chapter also explains that Kamino’s heat causes decompression and overpressure, causing every living being inside the domain to die. However, before the flames hit Yuji, Choso created a blood barrier and sacrificed himself to protect Yuji.

He gets turned to ash slowly after he apologizes to Yuji for not being able to teach him properly. In a soul world, Choso says he’s happy Yuji surpassed him since little brothers are meant to surpass older brothers. It’s the same setting as Choso’s false memory. However, it’s only him and Yuji right now, not the rest of their siblings.

Yuji doesn’t want Choso to disappear, but the latter only says he needs to apologize to Yuki. Choso apologizes again for leaving Yuji’s side. Choso also speaks with Eso and Kechizu. Back to reality, Choso thanks Yuji for being his brother, and Yuji finally calls Choso “big brother.”

Yuji is looking for everyone but can’t find them. He’s too traumatized after watching Choso die. The narrator explains Yuji always thought of himself as a cog, but the scorching earth is shaking the foundation of his resolve. As all hope seems lost, Aoi Todo returns for the first time after the Shibuya Incident Arc.

In another flashback, Mei Mei and Todo discuss how to save people trapped inside Sukuna’s domain. They will have to work together, but Todo is unsure if his Boogie Woogie will work. Still, he can feel his Cursed Technique, so he’s ready to give it a try. However, Todo was unable to move Choso and Yuji out of the domain on time.

He only says that the other sorcerers are “probably alright” — even so, that’s enough for Yuji to be encouraged and continue fighting. The chapter ends with Yuji and Todo charging towards Sukuna.

