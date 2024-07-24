Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 strongest modern-era sorcerers, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is now in its final stretch and the students have come a long way to become some of the strongest modern-era sorcerers.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently focused on the battle against Sukuna and almost all the sorcerers have fought against the villain by now.

The fight continues as the King of Curses is finally at his limit. The battle has been devastating, and modern-era sorcerers have suffered great losses.

Despite that, the new age has certain exceptional talents, especially with the balance of curses changing after Gojo’s birth. So, we’re ranking the 10 strongest Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers of the modern era.

10. Atsuya Kusakabe

Crunchyroll

During the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen reveals that Kusakabe is the strongest first-grade sorcerer outside the established clans. The Three Major Clans produce the strongest sorcerers in every generation.

Despite not belonging to a special bloodline, Kusakabe has a high level of cursed energy and he makes up for his lack of innate technique by mastering Anti-Domain Techniques like New Shadow Style.

He can also use ‘Hazy Moon,’ a new shadow-style technique that recreates part of a broken blade with cursed energy. He uses it against Sukuna, but the latter predicts his next move with ease.

9. Megumi Fushiguro

Crunchyroll

Megumi Fushiguro is still trapped in despair as the sorcerers risk life and limb to rescue him. With his Ten Shadows Technique, Megumi is one of the most talented sorcerers in the entire verse. But he’s held back by his lack of experience and training, which is reflected in his battles.

Ten Shadows is an inherited technique passed down through the Zenin Family. It allows the user to call upon ten different shikigami to help them – offensively or defensively – in battle. What separates Megumi from other Ten Shadows users is that he also fights his opponents instead of letting the Shikigami do his bidding.

8. Yuji Itadori

Crunchyroll

Ui Ui helped Yuji swap bodies with Kusakabe to learn Simple Domain, Choso to learn Blood Manipulation, and Yuta to learn Reverse Cursed Technique during the time skip. He’s unable to reach his maximum potential due to the time crunch.

On top of his excellent physical skills, Yuji can also use Black Flash, which multiplies the output of his physical attacks. The fight is still ongoing and there’s a possibility he can use more powerful techniques, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

7. Aoi Todo

Crunchyroll

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc brings back Aoi Todo for the first time after the Shibuya Incident. Even after losing a hand, he returns stronger than ever. With his arm replaced by an instrument called “vibraslap,” he can control how to trigger his Boogie Woogie.

Todo can even swap people 50 times in a second. Instead of using a powerful curse technique, Todo relies on his physical strength to defeat his enemies. His Boogie Woogie is also useful when used as a distraction.

6. Maki Zenin

Manga Plus

Maki is one of the best fighters in the series. After losing against Jogo in the Shibuya Incident, she barely survives thanks to her heavenly-restricted body. Losing Mai unlocks the full extent of her potential, which also displays parallels with Toji Fushiguro.

She is now able to see curses without her glasses and wields the Split Soul Katana that Mai left behind for her. The cursed tool can bypass any physical resistance to cut right at the soul of any target.

5. Kinji Hakari

Manga Plus

Hakari is one of the students Gojo thought was capable of surpassing him. With incredible physical strength, cursed energy, unusual technique, and a terrifying Domain Expansion, he is by far one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Hakari first appears in the Culling Game arc. His innate technique, ‘Private Pure Love Train,’ is primarily applied through domain expansion, ‘Idle Death Gamble.’

4. Suguru Geto

Crunchyroll

Geto is one of the special-grade sorcerers who stands above the standard ranking system of Jujutsu Kaisen. His Cursed Spirit Manipulation allows him to control vagabond cursed spirits in JJK 0, he had thousands of cursed spirits at his disposal.

Apart from that, his Maximum Uzumaki is an extension of his innate technique, which combines a massive number of collected curses into one powerful attack. He used over four thousand curses in his maximum technique during his fight with Yuta.

3. Yuki Tsukumo

Crunchyroll

As a special-grade sorcerer, Yuki has unparalleled cursed energy and a strong innate technique. Her innate technique, ‘Star Rage,’ allows her to grant virtual mass to herself and her shikigami, Garuda. After activating her cursed energy, she gains devastating destructive force, capable of effortlessly exorcising a special-grade curse.

On top of that, she can also use Simple Domain and Domain Expansion. Although the manga never showed her Domain Expansion, she tells Tengen about how she can expand her domain and imbue it with her innate technique.

2. Yuta Okkotsu

Crunchyroll

Yuta is another special-grade sorcerer whose abilities are second only to Satoru Gojo. The young sorcerer’s innate technique, ‘Copy,’ paired with the special-grade apparition Rika, makes him one of the most powerful sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen history.

He also has an expansive cursed energy reserve even more than Satoru Gojo. In the manga, Yuta also copied Angel’s Jacob’s Ladder and Kenjaku’s technique. He has currently taken over Gojo’s body and is fighting a rematch against Sukuna.

1. Satoru Gojo

Crunchyroll

Gojo is the strongest sorcerer of the modern era and the only one who able to hold his own against the King of Curses in a one-on-one battle. Even after the battle against Sukuna has been going on for a while, no sorcerer has done more damage than Gojo.

Although sorcerers from the Gojo Clan often inherit Limitless, only someone with Six Eyes can fully tap into its potential. That, paired with Gojo’s Domain Expansion and Reverse Cursed Technique sets him apart from other sorcerers. Even now, there’s no other character who is close to his level, other than Sukuna, of course.

