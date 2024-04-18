Jujutsu Kaisen fans apologize to Yuji using the most hilarious method

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest spoilers have fans apologizing to Yuji for doubting his abilities — but the way they’re doing it is just too hilarious.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the battle against the strongest. Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the story, hasn’t had a major fight in a long time. His true potential has always been more or less a mystery despite the fact he’s a protagonist.

Even so, Gege never tried to hide how special Yuji is, but his lack of technique made several fans doubt his role as a protagonist. However, he soon joins the battle against the strongest and begins unveiling his abilities. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Soon after the fight began, Yuji demonstrated tremendous growth as he learned the Reverse Cursed Technique, the ability to damage Sukuna’s soul, Blood Manipulation, and even a strange transformed arm. He fights alongside Yuta, but even that isn’t enough to stop the natural calamity.

Things finally turn in Yuji’s favor in Chapter 256, where the narrator reveals that “Yuji has awakened” as soon as he uses a Black Flash. He also broke Gojo’s record of using the most Black Flashes. That was enough to convince fans that he isn’t a helpless kid but one of the strongest characters in the story.

However, the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 is even more insane as it reveals the connection between Sukuna and Yuji. Since these two share the same bloodline, they can both use the technique “Mizushi.” JJK has yet to delve deep into this technique.

However, there are slight differences in the way those two use Mizushi, considering the era and the sorcerer using it. The villain calls Yuji a fool after realizing that the output is low since he’s only just learned Mizushi.

Earlier this month, an apology form started circulating in the community, and now Jujutsu Kaisen fans who previously doubted Yuji are signing those forms. Although it’s a hilarious approach, they’re acknowledging Yuji’s ability after Gege reveals his true potential.

You can check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257. For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, you can check out the list of best Gojo quotes and the strongest characters Sukuna defeated.