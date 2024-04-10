The biggest anime movie of the year finally gets global release dates

After a long wait, the biggest anime movie of the year, namely the Haikyu movie, finally has its global release dates.

The new Haikyu movie, titled Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump, is the biggest anime movie of 2024 so far. Released on February 16 in Japan, the film has earned a whopping amount at the box office with a gross return of over 58 million USD.

It’s not just the box office either; the Haikyu movie also garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from both viewers and critics. The sports anime movie features the much-awaited match between Karasuno and Nekoma in the finals, known as the titular Battle of the Garbage Dump.

Article continues after ad

Ever since the movie was released in Japan, fans of the anime show from around the world have been eagerly waiting for it to be available globally. After a long wait, the Haikyu movie finally has global release dates.

At CinemaCon 2024, the global release dates of Haikyu!! Movie: The Battle of the Garbage Dump were announced. The movie will be available in many countries around the world starting from May 30, 2024. However, in the USA, the movie will premiere on May 31.

Article continues after ad

On May 30, the Haikyu!! movie will be released in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

Article continues after ad

In the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Finland, Spain, Poland, Norway, and Sweden, the film will open on May 31. Turkey has the film releasing on June 7 while countries like Belgium, France, and Switzerland (French-speaking) have the release date on June 12.

On June 25, the movie will be released in Austria and Germany, and on June 27, it will be released in the German-speaking part of Switzerland.

Though the Haikyu movie finally got its global release dates in many countries worldwide, Asian countries besides Japan still have no information about when it will be released. But given the movie’s massive success, we’re positive that some information will turn up soon.