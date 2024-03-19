Haikyu!! movie just set an incredible box office milestone

Haikyu!! recently made the jump to the big screen, and fans have been showing up in droves — to the point the film keeps breaking records in Japan.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is an anime movie set after the series ended. It’s the first of a two-parter about the climactic volleyball match between Karasuno and Nekoma high schools, the main rival teams in the story.

Finally, we get to see Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama test their skills, and their friendship, against the ultimate rivals to see which team has what it takes. Haikyu!! was always one of the best sports anime, but now the stakes are getting even higher.

The audience is responding, showing up in droves, especially not that the first English-language screenings are taking place.

Haikyu!! makes over seven billion yen in Japan

As of March 17, Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has become the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far in Japan. According to box office reports, the film managed to push by Spy x Family: White for the achievement just recently, in what’s now one month in cinemas.

The movie has now been released in practically all available formats in Japan, including IMAX, 4DX, and English subtitles. The former two will have contributed massively since they come at an inflated ticket price compared to regular screenings.

That said, this is nothing to balk at. Although you could easily consider Haikyu!! one of the best anime going, you probably wouldn’t think it is in the same league as Jujutsu Kaisen or One Piece, awards darlings, and long-running properties that have huge, prominent fanbases.

Well now it is, since Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle sits comfortably among Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and One Piece Film: Red as one of the highest-grossing films ever in Japan. Will it fare similarly in the US and UK? We’ll find out when it arrives.

