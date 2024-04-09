Haikyu!! movie raises hopes for proper ending to the anime show

The massive success of the new Haikyu!! movie has raised the hopes of fans for a proper ending to Haikyu!!.

One of the most popular and influential sports anime of all time, Haikyu!! has captured the hearts of fans ever since the anime show came out in 2014. After a decade, the anime has collected a sizable fandom which has resulted in the new movie, Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump, earning around 58.35 million USD in only two months in Japan.

As per the announcement made by the creators of Haikyu!! anime in 2023, the anime would conclude with two sequel movies following the season 4 part 2. With the Battle of the Garbage Dump out of the way, it’s safe to assume that the second anime movie will feature Karasuno’s match against Kamomedai.

That means Haikyu!! anime will end with Karasuno’s stint at the Nationals. The news was a massive disappointment to fans who were eager to see more of the anime. However, fans now think that there could be a possibility of having the entire manga, including the last arc, get the anime adaptation and having a proper ending to Haikyu!!, given the whopping numbers the first movie collected at the box office.

Karasuno’s match against Kamomedai is the second last arc of the manga, written by Haruichi Furudate. After this match, there is a timeskip of five years where we get to see how life went for the volleyball boys. The highlight of the last arc is the professional match between the respective teams of Hinata and Kageyama, both of whom have become pro volleyball players.

Haikyu!! movie’s success could mean the producers decide to animate the last arc and give the series a proper ending. At least that’s what fans are hoping. “Please, I need it. I also need them to release this movie in America,” one user writes on X while another simply writes, “Manifesting.”

“I need it as anime, not movie, I want them to give my favorite arc justice,” is the demand of another fan.

The Haikyu!! movie has already earned a lot from Japan and it’s guaranteed to earn more after a worldwide release. Maybe then fans can get their wish granted and have a proper ending for Haikyu!!.

