One Piece manga goes on a long hiatus

One Piece manga is going on an unexpected hiatus, and it’s in the middle of the Egghead Arc’s most incredible fight — so here’s what you need to know.

One Piece manga is currently featuring the Egghead Arc, and it’s been incredibly intense so far. The story is at its peak as the Five Elders have made their way to Egghead. Oda has finally revealed their powers in an iconic double-spread panel.

Furthermore, Vegapunk is at death’s door and is finally revealing the truth of the World Government to the entire world. Although the message remains unknown, it’s sure to turn the world upside down. However, amid the incredible fights and plot twists currently going on, One Piece is going on a long hiatus.

One Piece manga goes on a month-long hiatus

After One Piece Chapter 1111, the manga will go on a 3 three-week hiatus and again a one-week hiatus after Chapter 1112.

One Piece Chapter 1111 will be released on March 25, and Chapter 1112 is scheduled for April 22. Weekly Shonen Jump will continue as usual since only One Piece mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, is on a break. After that, WSJ will be on a break due to Golden Week.

This is the longest One Piece hiatus since June and July 2023, when Eiichiro Oda skipped four weeks due to his eye surgery. At that time, One Piece had recently concluded its Wano Saga and entered the Final Saga.

This time, the series is also at a crucial phase. Judging by the recent chapter, it’s almost certain that the manga will soon enter the Elbaf Arc. Dory and Brogy have finally reunited with the crew and also met the newer members since the Little Garden Arc.

The elders simultaneously attack Luffy, and Ju Peter swallows up the latter. Luckily, the giants arrive just in time, cut off Ju Peter’s head, and free the young pirate. The way Dory and Brogy free Luffy is the same as in Little Garden, where they rescue the protagonist from a dinosaur.

Luffy is shocked to see the duo, who reveal they can’t wait any longer for him to come to Elbaf, which is why they decided to pick him up.

The reason for Oda’s break has not been announced yet, but we will update this space once there’s more information about it. Nonetheless, while a lot of fans are upset about not being able to read their favorite series for several weeks, a majority of them are supportive of Oda.

Especially when everyone is aware of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s death. Oda’s tribute to the legendary mangaka touched the hearts of many. Additionally, One Piece live-action Season 2 has finally begun production, and the creator will be responsible for this season as well.

“Take the time Oda. After everything that happened with Toriyama Sensei, I feel like authors like you need the most rest and care. Plus, you are probably even more busy with making the live-action show, which I hope to see continues as for as the anime. Can’t wait for the next one”, commented one fan.

Another fan commented: “I guess season 2 of OPLA has started filming, and Oda has to go and suppress the dissenters.”