One Piece fans support Eiichiro Oda after bad news from Chapter 1111

One Piece fans are disappointed with the latest news, but they still support Eiichiro Oda. Here’s what you need to know.

One Piece manga is currently in a crucial phase as the situation in Egghead turns from bad to worse. Saturn is already a formidable opponent, but now the rest of the Gorosei have also arrived, and they all have the same demonic forms.

Not only that, but despite being at death’s door, Vegapunk is finally revealing the truth about the World Government to the entire world. Although the message remains unknown, it’s likely about the Void Century, seeing how desperate Gorosei are to stop him. However, amid the incredible fight scenes and plot twists, One Piece manga is going on a long hiatus.

The three-week break is because of Eiichiro Oda and One Piece fans are still unaware of the reason behind it. This is the longest One Piece hiatus since June and July 2023, when Eiichiro Oda skipped four weeks due to his eye surgery. At that time, One Piece had recently concluded its Wano Saga and entered the Final Saga.

However, the manga is only getting more interesting with each week. It’s understandable for One Piece fans to be upset about not being able to read their favorite series for several weeks. Nonetheless, they’re still incredibly supportive of Oda.

“Usually, when One Piece takes an unusually long break, they give some sort of reason for it. I’m not seeing any reason here. so I suspect it is private. It may be that Oda is mourning Akira Toriyama,” shared one fan.

Another shared: “Am I the only one that’s happy there is going to be a 3-week break for One Piece? It gives Oda way more time, which ultimately gives us a much more high quality and better overall chapter.”

Another fan posted: “The state of life of mangakas is really shit. And as you’ve seen, unfortunately, some died recently. I know we love the series and want new chapters, but I don’t know about you. I want Oda until the end of the manga. That’s why I never complain about the breaks. Let him rest.”

After One Piece Chapter 1111, the manga will go on a 3 three-week hiatus and again a one-week hiatus after Chapter 1113. The break after Chapter 1113 is because of the Golden Week, and WSJ will not release a new issue on May 6. However, the reason behind the 3-week break is still a mystery.

Although there are many speculations, there has yet to be an official announcement. We will update this space once we have more information. In the meantime, you can check out the Chapter 1111 release date and spoilers.

If you’d like to go deeper, you can also check out our One Piece filler guide and the ranking of every One Piece Saga.