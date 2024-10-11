Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC release schedule

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero already has three DLCs scheduled that’ll bring new characters, and here’s everything you need to know about them.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero may have only just left early access, but there’s already so much hype. Not only did it blow up in terms of player count, but previously, the keen-eyed have already managed to spot a mysterious DLC listed in the backend.

The good news is that it’s now confirmed that fans can look forward to three DLCs in the future. And if that’s not enough, we also know the release window of each, so you can start saving up until then.

Below, we’ve compiled the list of the upcoming DLC for the game, including their release window and what kind of content they will include.

Gohan in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC release details

Information about the upcoming DLCs for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has been spotted on the game’s Season Pass Steam page. At the time of writing, these DLCs have no exact release date but more of a release window on when they’ll be available, all of which is next year.

DLC 1: To be released around Q1 2025

DLC 2: To be released around Q1 2025

DLC 3: To be released around Q2 2025

Based on the description, the first DLC will contain playable characters from the Dragon Ball SUPER: SUPER HERO movie. Meanwhile, the second and third will feature playable characters from the Dragon Ball DAIMA, the fifth anime installment of the franchise.

Seeing what kind of content these DLCs will be bringing to the game, it’s possible that the mysterious Martial Arts Pack DLC spotted earlier is a separate cosmetics-related pack. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once more information is available.

It’s worth knowing that fans who would like to try out the three packs listed above can access them by purchasing the Season Pass. With Season Pass, you’ll be able to play with the new content three days earlier. However, these can also be bought individually for those who would want only specific characters.