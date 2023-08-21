Chainsaw Man Chapter 140: Release date, time and spoiler speculation

Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 is around the corner, and in this article, you’ll find the release date, time, and spoiler speculations for the episode.

In the previous episode, Sword Man stole the maximum limelight as he got Admission to Denji’s school. Besides that, he becomes famous among girls in no time. Even though he makes it clear that he doesn’t want to make new friends, the girls aren’t ready to leave him alone.

In the chapter, Sword Man also reveals his real name along with the motive that brings him to the school. All these events make the upcoming chapter an anticipated one.

So, without any further ado, let’s go straightaway to the article below and find out when we will be able to read the exciting chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 140: Release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 will be available to read on digital platforms, i.e. Viz Manga and Manga Plus. You can look at the following time schedule to keep a check on the chapter’s timing as per your time zone:

8:00am PST

10:00am CDT

11:00am EST

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

Sword Man reveals his intentions in the previous chapter of the manga

Initially, when Sword Man introduced himself to Denji in Chapter 138, we were skeptical about his intentions. Every fan thought of him as a villain who has come back to Denji’s life to take him down. However, in the previous chapter, firstly, Sword Man revealed his name – Miri Sugo – and secondly, he disclosed his motives to Denji.

Fortunately, he has not arrived to harm Denji; instead, he wants to recruit Denji for a reputed position in the Chainsaw Man Church. Moreover, he also clearly mentions that not only this is his sole purpose, but he also wants to become friends with the Chainsaw Man, aka Denji.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 140: What to Expect?

Previously, we saw why Sword Man wants to grow close to Denji and why he has been admitted to Denji’s class. So, as now Denji has also agreed to join hands with him, we may be able to see the development of the new friendship in the upcoming chapter.

Moreover, Sugo also talked about the other hybrids being a part of the Chainsaw Man Church; we may also get to see Quanxi and Reze appear in the 140th chapter of Chainsaw Man. And together, they might fight against the Nostradamus prophecy.

