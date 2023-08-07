Chainsaw Man chapter 138: Release date & spoiler speculation

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 will be arriving soon – so, here’s all the details regarding its release date and time schedule and theories revolving around spoilers in the next chapter.

The previous chapter introduced us to a girl who appears out of nowhere and entices Denji.

However, she doesn’t get any signal from Denji, which is actually the most strange part. That’s because every Chainsaw Man manga reader knows about Denji’s perverted desires. There is definitely something behind Denji’s mature behavior that may get exposed in the upcoming chapter.

Ahead of chapter 138 of Chainsaw Man, here’s its release date and time, as well as spoiler speculation.

Chainsaw Man is returning with chapter 138 after a break of one week, and that’s what makes the chapter even more anticipated.

The chapter will get released in Japan on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 1:00am JST. The readers residing in other time zones must check out the below timings to find out at what time the forthcoming chapter of Chainsaw Man will get dropped at their location on Manga Plus and Viz Media:

8:00am Pacific Time (August 8th) 11:00am Eastern Time (August 8th) 4:00am British Time (August 8th) 5:00am European Time (August 8th) 8:30am Indian Time (August 8th) 11:00am Philippine Time (August 8th)

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 spoiler theories

Manga Plus

The entry of the mysterious girl in the previous chapter gave us goosebumps as she asked Denji to get physically involved with her (no girl has ever done that before). Although, several girls have made fake promises to Denji just to get their work done. No one ever took Denji seriously, and suddenly this girl appeared and started honey-trapping Denji. It is obvious that she is showing interest in Denji to fulfill her motives. However, we don’t have any idea about her intentions yet.

Besides that, the chapter also shows several boys with baseball bats waiting for the girl outside the Karaoke Club. Keeping that in mind, we can say that there is something not right about her. The fandom has also started thinking that there are chances we get to see her getting transformed into an enigmatic devil. Post her demonic transfiguration, we might also see her getting into a fight with Denji as she appears holding a bat in the 137th chapter, saying: “This seems more fun.”

