Blue Box anime gets first key visual & impressive character designs

Since being serialized in Shonen Jump magazine, the Blue Box manga has undoubtedly become a reputed series. Well, that’s why it has received an anime adaptation so soon.

Coming from the brilliant mind of Kouji Miura, the series kicked off in Shonen Jump Magazine in 2020. However, since its serialization began, it has successfully accumulated a decent fanbase.

Earlier, there was a rumor that the sports and romance-centered series was getting an anime adaptation as a fake domain emerged online. Now that it is officially announced, fans can’t help their excitement.

Moreover, adding to the anticipation, Blue Box is gearing up to get the stage at the Jump Festa 24 on December 16, 2023. The event will allow you to meet the anime adaptation’s star cast for the first time.

Blue Box’s first key visual features the female lead

Blue Box is the story of a skilled badminton player, Taiki, and a basketball player, Chinatsu Kano. He has romantic feelings for her, but he’s confused about whether she feels the same way about him. When Chinatsu’s parents leave for Japan, she starts living with Taiki’s family, giving him the opportunity to be close to his love. When the two get to play for their teams in the National Championship, Taiki gets several chances to develop a relationship with Chinatsu. So, will the duo unite?

The anime adaptation of Blue Box has received a spectacular key visual, and we can see Chinatsu in it. She is sitting with a book in her hand and a bag at her back. The caption of the poster states: “TV animation decided. A youth club love story filled with blue, finally made into a TV anime!

A teaser visual depicting the beginning of a dazzling story has been released!”

Along with the announcement, the news regarding the main protagonists’ voice cast has also been revealed. Taiki will be voiced by Shouya Chiba, who worked for some renowned anime characters, including Ayanokouji from Classroom of the Elite and Sigma from Bungo Stray Dogs. Chinatsu Kano will see Reina Ueda as the voice actor. Reina has given her voice to Reze from Chainsaw Man and many other significant characters.

The character designs of Taiki and Chinatsu are also out, and fans can’t wait for the anime to officially arrive after seeing how beautiful the main characters look.

